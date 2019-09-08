WWE News: Video Shows Braun Strowman Performing Impressive Moonsault Off A Cliff

The WWE universe is used to seeing Braun Strowman squashing his opponents, but the super heavyweight and former strongman competitor is surprisingly agile. He’s performed aerial splashes on his opponents on WWE television a couple of times in the past, but no one ever expected to see his latest bout of high flying.

As documented by WrestleTalk, “The Monster Among Men” shared videos on Instagram of him enjoying his 36th birthday in Jamaica. To celebrate the occasion, he decided to dive off cliffs into the water below, and in one video — which you can watch below — the big man even performs an impressive moonsault.

In the caption, Strowman revealed that he had to climb a palm tree to get internet service in order to share the video with his 1.1 million followers. In another video, he reveals that he’ll never grow up, despite his age. Strowman might portray a mean monster on Monday Night Raw, but in the real world, he appears to be a fun-loving person.

Now it remains to be seen if the current Raw Tag Team Champion performs his new move in the ring. The coming week might be a good time to try it out, as he’s facing Seth Rollins at next week’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view for the Universal Championship. In addition to that match, the duo defend their tag belts against the newly-formed team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Prior to the pay-per-view, however, Strowman will likely have to overcome the threat of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, who have been targeting the performer and his tag team partner in recent weeks.

Another superstar who potentially has his sights set on Strowman is his older Wyatt Family stablemate, Bray Wyatt. “The Fiend” recently issued a challenge to the winner of his upcoming title match against Rollins. It’ll be interesting to see how Strowman responds to his former boss, should he beat Rollins.

No one will stand in my way. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/2pVa8EmzLd — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 27, 2019

The big question now, however, is if he has what it takes to beat Rollins. As “The Beast Slayer,” Rollins has shown that he’s more than capable of overcoming the odds to beat monsters. He’s already beaten Brock Lesnar twice, which is a feat that Strowman has yet to accomplish.

The match result might have been spoiled already, though. As noted by Ringside News, WWE is advertising matches between Wyatt and the likely winner at upcoming house shows. These shows tend to be where the company gets storylines in motion prior to introducing them to television, so don’t be surprised if they’ve already confirmed the winner of next weekend’s big match.