JLo Shuts Down TIFF Party In Liquid-Effect Glitter Dress Baring Mega Cleavage

Jennifer Lopez has delivered another knockout look. The “Dinero” singer has ensured that her attendance at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival didn’t go unnoticed – with media outlets overflowing with New York Fashion Week looks, JLo’s headline-making dress seems all the more merit-worthy. As Daily Mail reports today, the 50-year-old attended a joint party bash following a red carpet appearance for her Hustlers movie – of course, this fashionista will change outfits.

Photos showed JLo sizzling in a glam and glittery dress that more than showcased the star’s super-fit body and feminine assets. The singer and reality show judge had opted for a floor-length and ruched dress in deep shades of red, with sparkly fabrics affording a liquid-effect feel. The dress flashed a little leg by virtue of its midi-length, although it was a different story up top. Jennifer’s fierce cleavage was on show due to a plunging neckline and a braless finish. However, the feel was – as ever with JLo – impeccably classy.

Lopez paired her eye-catching number with a matching red clutch bag and statement stiletto heels. The star’s shoulder-length blonde hair was slicked into a near-bob, with a simple side part allowing her stunning facial features to shine.

As Daily Mail reports, the event was also attended by Kerry Washington and Dakota Johnson.

Jennifer Lopez goes braless in glittering red sequin dress as she attends a TIFF party alongside Kerry Washington and Dakota Johnson https://t.co/rWxHjrEixI — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 8, 2019

JLo is making major headlines right now. The star’s Hustlers movie will be released later this month, with fans appearing to lose their minds over what the movie will be showing: alongside rapper Cardi B, JLo plays a stripper. Footage of Lopez training on a pole has already been shared to the star’s Instagram – fans have been impressed.

Hustlers may see the two New York Latinas join forces, but it features two co-stars with a major age gap. At 26-years-old, Cardi is nearly half JLo’s age. Of course, this age-defying star seems to lead the way in the celebrity world of women who are technically middle-aged (and just don’t look it). Earlier this year, JLo marked her 50 years with a big bash and spoke to her fans about why she decided to make a big deal about it, per People.

“Everybody thought I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50,” she said.

“But for me, was important. It was important as a woman to do that; to let people know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don’t get to write people off,” the singer added.

It looks like this star has a long way to go before anyone calls her an old lady.