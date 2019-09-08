Donald Trump Once Attacked Barack Obama For Negotiating With The Taliban

The president on Saturday announced he cancelled a meeting with Taliban leaders scheduled to take place days before the anniversary of 9/11.

On Saturday night the president sent social media into confusion when he sent a series of tweets that claimed he had just cancelled a meeting with Taliban leaders that was scheduled to secretly take place at Camp David, but a resurfaced tweet from 2012 shows the then-reality star had lashed out at then-President Obama over claims that he was negotiating with the Taliban.

“While @BarackObama is slashing the military, he is also negotiating with our sworn enemy the Taliban–who facilitated 9/11,” Trump claimed in a tweet sent in Jan. 2012.

According to a report from The Washington Post from October of that year, former President Obama had orchestrated meetings with Taliban officials in late 2011 in an attempt to get the group to renounce terrorism in a ill-fated deal that would have involved the transfer of several prisoners from Guantanamo Bay to Qatar.

The Obama administration said that these negotiations were preliminary in nature in order to secure confidence before more official negotiations about Afghanistan’s future could begin, per The Washington Post report.

Users on Twitter remarked that there seemed to be a previous Trump “tweet for absolutely everything.”

In a response to a supporter of President Trump, one Twitter user shared the 45th president’s previous statements on Taliban negotiations.

“You tRumpettes [sic] have but one political philosophy,” the person tweeted. “That is to agree with whatever Trump is thinking at the moment.”

In a response, another Twitter user noted that the Trump administration had just announced plans to use military funding to construct its long-promised border wall along the border between the United States and Mexico.

The person is seemingly referring to the Trump administration’s decision to divert $3.6 billion from various military construction projects in order to construct some of the wall along the southern border. According to NPR, the plan would halt about 127 military construction projects in order to pay for 175 miles of wall along the border.

Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, the president had planned to meet with the leaders of the Taliban just three days before the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, which killed more than 3,000 people. According to the previous report from The Inquisitr, the president tweeted that he canceled his Camp David meeting with the Taliban following news of a car bombing in Kabul.

According to The Inquisitr, the Taliban in July of this year publicly blamed the United States for the 9/11 attacks and called the mass-casualty attack on American lives a “heavy slap on their dark faces.”