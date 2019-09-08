‘Fox News’ Panel Turns On Donald Trump Over Taliban Invite Just Days Before 9/11 Anniversary, ‘Sacrilegious’

Even 'Fox News' commentators were repulsed by Donald Trump's invitation to Taliban leaders to come to the United States.

Donald Trump took to his Twitter account Saturday evening to make a shocking announcement — leaders of the Afghan extremist terror group known as the Taliban were scheduled to arrive in the United States that very evening, to meet with Trump at Camp David. Trump also said that he had cancelled the meeting due to a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan carried out by the insurgent group, that claimed a dozen lives, including one American soldier.

But Trump’s announcement that he had invited Taliban leaders to safely set foot on United States soil just days before Wednesday’s 18th anniversary of the devastating September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as The Inquisitr reported — attacks that killed nearly 3,000 and destroyed the Word Trade Center twin towers in New York City — proved the most shocking aspect of Trump’s revelation, even to commentators on Fox News.

On the September 8 edition of Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace appeared incredulous at Trump’s announcement, as quoted by the media monitoring site MediaIte.

“Who thought it was a good idea for the President of the United States to meet with Taliban leaders who have the blood of thousands of Americans on their hands just three days before 9/11?” Wallace asked Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who appeared on multiple networks Sunday morning attempting to defend the planned Taliban meeting.

The September 11 attacks were supported and backed by the Taliban. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Pompeo confirmed that the invitation to the Taliban leaders had been Trump’s decision. But the Taliban not only provided safe harbor for the Al Qaeda terror network and its leader, Osama bin Laden, Taliban leaders have continued to support the 9/11 attacks — as recently as July of 2019, when they issued a statement calling the attacks “a heavy slap on the dark faces” of the United States, and blaming 9/11 on U.S. “interventionist policies,” as quoted via Twitter by terrorism analyst Bill Roggio.

In a later panel discussion on the Fox News Sunday broadcast, Wallace again lit into the planned meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David, the longtime presidential retreat.

“I question the whole idea of holding the meeting on the anniversary of 9/11,” Wallace said, as quoted by the news site Raw Story.

Wallace added that the proposed, tentative peace deal announced last week “wasn’t going to bring peace” because it contained no provision for a cease fire in the ongoing war there, and no proposed agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

As seen in the video above, one of the panelists on the Fox News discussion program, former five-term California member of Congress Jane Harman, slammed Trump’s planned meeting with the Taliban as “sacrilegious” coming so close to the 9/11 anniversary.

Republican Illinois House member and Iraq War veteran Adam Kinzinger, via Twitter, also condemned Trump’s plan.

“Never should leaders of a terrorist organization that hasn’t renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country,” Kinzinger wrote. “NEVER. Full stop.”