Kaley Cuoco Sizzles In Low-Cut Black Dress

The Big Bang Theory bombshell Kaley Cuoco recently shared a stunning Instagram post in honor of her colleague’s birthday. In addition to being an actress, Cuoco has been interested in pursuing the production side of things. She created her own company — Yes, Norman Productions — and soon after hired Suzanne McCormack to be the Senior Vice President, as Deadline reported.

The duo clearly have a solid working relationship, as Cuoco shared a snap of the two of them all dolled-up during an event. McCormack rocked a dress that provided full coverage, with long sleeves and a high neckline. The garment was crafted from a glittering sequinned fabric that caught the light. She accessorized with a pair of earrings and had her brunette locks styled in soft waves.

Cuoco, on the other hand, went with a classic little black dress for the event. The dress had a plunging neckline that exposed a hint of Cuoco’s cleavage, as well as cutouts near the waist to show a little bit more skin. Her blonde hair was blown out in a casual style. Both women rocked pink lips and flashed big smiles at the camera.

In the caption of the post, Cuoco wished her company’s SVP a happy birthday, and expressed what an integral part of the Yes, Norman Productions team she was.

Cuoco’s followers loved the cute post, and the picture received over 12,200 likes within less than half an hour, including a like from comedian Chelsea Handler.

Her followers filled the comments section with compliments directed at both the stunning, talented ladies.

“Cute outfits ladies!” one follower said, complimenting their evening attire.

Another commented, “you are the cutest person in the world.”

Loading...

“Two very beautiful women,” another follower said.

While Cuoco has been primarily working in the comedy realm for the past decade or more, it seems that she has something a bit different in mind for the next chapter in her career. As Variety reported, the veteran actress, along with her production company, signed a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Television. The agreement had several components, and it turns out one of them is a potential starring role in a new series she’s helping to executive produce.

The series was adapted from a thriller novel entitled The Flight Attendant, and Cuoco has apparently been working to develop a show based on the book since about 2017.

While Cuoco will likely still show off her comedic chops in roles from time to time, it appears that she has her sights set on some other types of projects as well.