Janet Jackson Fans Start ‘#JusticeForFeedback’ Campaign

This week, news broke that Lizzo’s 2-year-old song, “Truth Hurts,” reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, per The Inquisitr.

Since then, a series of similar tweets on Twitter started to go viral, indicating that previously released singles from years ago should have also reached the top spot.

if truth hurts by lizzo can go #1 two years after it's release so can this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/yn7O2p4Yv0 — danya (@Lebosweave) September 4, 2019

One post that made a lot of impact was from a Janet Jackson fan claiming her 2008 single, “Feedback,” deserves to re-peak and become a chart-topper.

The tweet racked up over 5,500 likes and over 1,500 retweets, proving to be popular on the platform.

It also received over 1,500 replies from fans who agreed with the user.

Since then, a movement has begun. Jackson’s fans, also known as the “Jan Fam,” have started tweeting under the hashtag “JusticeForFeedback” to start campaigning it to re-enter the charts.

“‘Cause my swag is serious, something heavy like a first day period’… this line needs to be heard now! @JanetJackson #JusticeForFeedback Can we get this iconic dance extravaganza back in the charts 12 years on?” one fan page tweeted.

“We had Justice For Glitter. It’s time for #JusticeForFeedback! Give the Empress her things!” a second tweet stated.

“Omg this song was and still is a bop #JusticeForFeedback,” a third account tweeted.

“Feedback” was initially first released in the last week of December 2017 and peaked at No. 19 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The track spent 17 weeks on the chart and peaked three months after its release, according to Billboard.

The single was taken from Jackson’s 10th studio album, Discipline, which debuted at No. 1 with sales of over 180,000, Billboard noted.

Janet recently wrapped up her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” at the Park Theater. For her setlist, Jackson included “Feedback,” as well as many of her No. 1 singles and album cuts, per Setlist.fm.

As for new music, Ty Dolla $ign revealed that Jackson sent him a new song of hers to jump on, which The Inquisitr reported. Her last single release, “Made For Now” featuring Daddy Yankee, was another song of hers to enter the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 88.

