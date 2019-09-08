Lisa Rinna Slammed In Raunchy Swimsuit Dancing To LL Cool J, Instagram Embarrassed For Her

Lisa Rinna is getting slammed. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is somewhat-known for taking to social media with swimsuit-clad dance videos – with a bikini video seeing Lisa jam out to Billie Eilish already under her belt, it looks like the star has found a different artist to work her killer body to. The 56-year-old took to Instagram earlier today for a little dance session, but she found herself slammed within less than one hour of the video going live.

The video showed Lisa in what appeared to be her bedroom. The mother of two was flaunting her gym-honed physique in a tight black swimsuit, with LL Cool J’s beats in the background appearing to give her the impetus to shake her stuff. The dancing was somewhat raunchy, with the star shaking her hips and giving a little emphasis on her ability to move her behind.

Comments quickly poured in. While many of the star’s supportive fans found the update brilliant, not everyone seemed able to digest what they were seeing.

“In my best Chris Farley voice, “For the love of God, make it stop!”” a fan wrote.

The comment racked up 28 likes in 40 minutes.

“Just why??” another fan asked.

“Enough already” seemed to see one user a little irate.

“DESPERATE MUCH” was another comment.

Remarks weren’t exclusively slamming – in fact, the responses seemed to fall into a bit of a love or hate category – but there was no denying that the backlash was making its mark. Comments giving Lisa the thumbs-up quickly sunk as those slamming the star garnered upvotes, with the first 45 minutes of the video being live seeing such responses driven right up by likes.

Fans did seem embarrassed on Lisa’s behalf. A few also seemed bored by the content: Lisa hadn’t waited all too long between her Billie Eilish bikini jam-out and this video. As The Inquisitr reports, that too was slammed.

The trend of celebrities taking to social media and dancing to well-known music is a popular one. Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski received plenty of love when she jammed out to Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next.” Of course, the 28-year-old isn’t a middle-aged woman – Emily also wore jeans for her video.

Lisa’s video today did receive some encouraging responses, though.

“Please never stop posting these! They literally make my morning,” a fan wrote.

Then again, another user seemed to be of a very different opinion.

“The same old movement over and over,” they wrote.

