Lisa Rinna Slammed In Raunchy Swimsuit Dancing To LL Cool J, Instagram Embarrassed For Her

Lisa Rinna is getting slammed. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is somewhat known for taking to social media with swimsuit-clad dance videos. Lisa has previously posted a video that showed her jamming out to Billie Eilish while wearing a bikini, and it looks like the star has found a different artist to work her killer body to. The 56-year-old took to Instagram earlier today for a little dance session, but she found herself getting slammed within less than one hour of the video going live.

The video showed Lisa in what appeared to be her bedroom. The mother of two was flaunting her gym-honed physique in a tight black swimsuit, with LL Cool J’s beats in the background appearing to give her the impetus to shake her stuff. The dancing was somewhat raunchy, with the star shaking her hips and giving a little emphasis on her ability to move her behind.

Comments quickly poured in. While many of the star’s supportive fans found the update brilliant, not everyone seemed able to digest what they were seeing.

“In my best Chris Farley voice, ‘For the love of God, make it stop!'” a fan wrote.

The comment racked up 28 likes in 40 minutes.

“Just why??” another fan asked.

“DESPERATE MUCH” was s third comment.

Remarks weren’t exclusively slamming — it seemed just as many followers loved the video as those that hated it — but there was no denying that the backlash was making its mark. Comments giving Lisa the thumbs-up quickly sunk as those slamming the star garnered upvotes, easily drowning out the positive responses.

Some fans just seemed to be embarrassed on Lisa’s behalf. A few others seemed bored by the content. It really hasn’t been very long since Lisa posted her Billie Eilish bikini jam-out video. That video wasn’t really well-received either, as The Inquisitr reports.

The trend of celebrities taking to social media and dancing to well-known music is a popular one. Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski received plenty of love when she jammed out to Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next.” Of course, the 28-year-old isn’t a middle-aged woman, and Emily also wore jeans for her video.

Loading...

Lisa’s video today did receive some encouraging responses, though.

“Please never stop posting these! They literally make my morning,” a fan wrote.

Still other users opted to give the star some feedback.

“The same old movement over and over,” they wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Lisa should follow her Instagram.