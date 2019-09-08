Kendall Jenner’s Leather-Piped Micro Dress May Be The Shortest Thing She’s Ever Worn

Kendall Jenner’s ultra-long legs are a part of her identity. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is known for having some of the longest pins in Hollywood — handy for her career as a supermodel. Kendall’s recent look at New York Fashion Week has seen her showcase her willowy limbs to their best effect, although the dress donned by the 23-year-old might well be the shortest one she’s worn to date.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kendall rocked an “off-duty” look at the Longchamp show — the newspaper reported fellow model Kaia Gerber as being “on-duty,” as Kaia was walking in the show, and Kendall only attended it. Kendall was photographed at the French fashion label’s show in a tiny yellow, white, and black dress, and while the long sleeves and high neckline were conservative, the ultra-short finish was likely turning heads.

Kendall’s dress was definitely unusual. The fabrics afforded an outerwear feel by virtue of their near-quilted nature, with two waist-placed zips drawing the eye to Kendall’s slim torso. The micro-sized materials were mostly yellow, although dark leather piping at the sleeves and neck jazzed things up a bit. The Daily Mail offered multiple images of the model that all seemed to show Kendall’s legs are the best in the business. Of course, had the dress not been quite so short, fans wouldn’t have seen just how sensational the star’s limbs are. Kendall paired her dress with mule-style black heels, with her hair semi swept-up for a chic finish.

Kendall Jenner is the epitome of chic in edgy yellow mini dress as Kaia Gerber takes the runway by storm at NYFW Longchamp show https://t.co/zJBILZdZbh — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 8, 2019

Kendall’s long legs seem to be a major factor in some of her campaigns. The star’s most recent promotion has been for footwear brand Stuart Weitzman, with Kendall appearing long-legged in a pair of the designer’s thigh-high boots. While this look likely wasn’t chosen by the model herself, Kendall will regularly select items that flaunt her long legs: mini dresses and tiny shorts seem to be some of Kendall’s favorite outfits. Given how great they look on her, it’s of little surprise why both seem a penchant for the star.

Kendall might come as one of the celebrity world’s biggest style icons, but the model has revealed that her sometimes-unusual choices don’t always sit well with everyone. Speaking to Vogue, the star revealed how her tomboy edge can sometimes cause a stir.

Loading...

“I like mixing masculine and feminine. Dressing more grungy and boyish is comfortable, and I love to be comfortable. When I was a kid, I wore only boys’ clothes. There were these long cargo pants you could unzip at the knees and they became capris—those were my jam. But sometimes I want to be girly! And my glam team is always trying to convince me to be more girly—we get in full battles,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.