Kendall Jenner’s Strapless Romper Will Bring Fans To Their Knees

Kendall Jenner has been heating up New York Fashion Week and her loyal fans are likely taking notice. The Daily Mail reports that the supermodel stepped out on Saturday night wearing one of her sexiest looks yet, and it was bound to turn some heads.

In the sexy snapshots, which were taken by the paparazzi, Kendall is seen strutting her stuff as she headed to the Cipriani Restaurant after leaving the Mercer Hotel in NYC. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star met up with some friends as she donned a skimpy and extremely tight outfit.

Kendall rocked a strapless black romper with a sweetheart neckline, which showcased the model’s braless cleavage and her tiny waist. The romper’s shorts ended slightly above mid-thigh, allowing the model to flaunt her long, lean legs.

Kendall had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail that fell down her back. She also donned a full face of makeup for the night out, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink eye shadow. She also added a light pink lip color, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks to complete the glam look.

Kendall accessorized the sexy ensemble with some dangling gold earrings, a pair of strappy heels, and a black leather handbag, which she slung over her shoulder.

According to E! News, Kendall recently wowed fans in a low-cut neon yellow and black leopard-print gown during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The model slayed in her outfit and in the interview as she and Fallon laughed about a number of things, including her choosing who was her favorite among all of her sisters’ ex-boyfriends.

“Oh shoot,” Kendall said when she was asked the question. “Scott…like Disick,” she answered, referring to Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, who is currently now dating the model’s friend Sofia Richie.

Of course, Kendall could have picked from an array of men, including Reggie Bush, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, Younes Bendjima, Tyga, Kris Humphries, and more. However, Scott has become an official member of the family, and is often seen hanging with all of the sisters for some one-on-one time.

During the interview, the duo also revealed which celebrities they would try to set up with each other. Kendall revealed that she would like to see Brad Pitt date Rihanna, while Fallon said that he’d love to see Chris Evans date Brie Larson.