Audrina Patridge Posts Rare Photo With Daughter Kirra Amid Child’s Absence From ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

The reality star has opted not to showcase her life as a single mom on the MTV spinoff.

Audrina Patridge is back on social media with a sweet photo of her daughter, Kirra Max. The Hills: New Beginnings star has not posted any photos of her daughter since the child turned 3 in late June, which also coincided with the premiere of the MTV reality reboot.

Now, just ahead of the season finale of The Hills, Audrina has posted a sweet snap of a fun night out with Kirra and some family members.

In the photo, Audrina posed with her daughter as well as her sister, Casey Loza, and nephew, Draven, in the dugout as the foursome attended a Los Angeles Dodgers ball game. Audrina is wearing a Dodgers t-shirt and jeans while Kirra sports lace-fringed jean shorts and a white tee for the outing.

The group was all smiles after reportedly getting to meet some of the Dodgers players. In the caption to the post, The Hills star plugged the MLB Ballpark app.

Audrina’s Instagram followers commented on the adorable photo, including her Hills: New Beginnings co-star Jason Wahler, who wrote, “So rad!”

Makeup artist Leah Carmichael wrote, “Beautiful girls! And little man!”

And Patridge’s best friend, Joey Tierney, posted a heart emoji.

You can see Audrina Patridge’s rare photo with her daughter Kirra below.

Fans of The Hills: New Beginnings have seen no trace of little Kirra on the MTV reality show. Unlike co-stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who shot scenes with their toddler son, Gunner, throughout the season, Audrina chose to keep Kirra off camera. Fans have been curious about Audrina’s role as a single mother, but she made the decision not to showcase that part of her life.

In an interview on the Fair Game YouTube channel, Patridge revealed why she decided to keep Kirra off of the show. The reality TV veteran admitted she wasn’t sure what the rebooted series would be about at first, but after talking to producers, she ultimately decided it wouldn’t be appropriate to have Kirra on it.

“My daughter is not on the show because I’m mama bear and…it’s a whole different world especially to bring a child into and that’s just how I feel…I just didn’t know what the show was going to be about at first and I feel like it’s more of an adult show, it’s not kid-friendly, especially this reboot…It is a wild ride, let me tell you.”

Audrina’s decision to keep her daughter off of reality TV comes amid a lengthy custody battle with her ex-husband, Corey Bohan, in which Kirra’s participation on the show was a point of contention. According to The Blast, last month, Audrina and her ex agreed to joint legal custody and monitored visitation for Bohan.

The season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings airs Monday, September 9 on MTV. The show has already been renewed for a second season.