Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Brandi, Flashes Curvy Booty In Daisy Dukes

Miley Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus, may not have as much social media attention as her famous sister, but she’s sitting pretty at over 1 million followers on her own Instagram account, and her followers all love her posts.

In Brandi’s most recent Instagram update, the oldest Cyrus sister is seen laying on a bed as she strikes a sexy pose for the camera. In the snap, Cyrus lays on her flat tummy as she spreads out across a bed on top of a fluffy brown blanket with blue pillows behind her and the image of a dreamcatcher above her.

Brandi wore a long-sleeved white crop top in the photo, which showed off her tiny waist. She also wore a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that flaunted her curvy booty and long, lean legs as she rested her head in her hand and smiled for the picture.

Brandi had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose, straight strands, which fell down her back and all around her shoulders. Brandi also sported a natural face of makeup for the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip color.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brandi recently spent a few weeks with her boyfriend, who lives in South Africa. The pair headed out on a camping vacation, which Brandi revealed she was planning on an episode of the podcast that she co-hosts with Wells Adams titled Your Favorite Thing.

“Things are great. He’s so cute. He’s coming in August. It’s his dream to go to Yellowstone, so I’m going to take him to Yellowstone and do some camping and things. I’m so excited,” Brandi told Wells of her plans to spend some quality time in nature with her man, per Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Brandi also admitted that it is hard to have a long-distance relationship, but that she and her beau keep it spicy using video chat.

“We have Skype sex. Well, it’s WhatsApp sex. Skype sex is so old-school,” Brandi stated.

Recently, Brandi opened up about her sister Miley’s split with husband Liam Hemsworth. The pair announced their divorce in August and the singer quickly moved on to begin dating Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

“There’s nothing I can really say. I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will,” Brandi said of Miley and Liam’s breakup.