NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Could Face New Trouble After Liking Twitter Post Saying Mike Mayock Should Be Raped

Antonio Brown’s feud with the Oakland Raiders has apparently continued, and the All-Pro wide receiver could soon find himself courting real trouble for it.

Less than a day after demanding his release from the Raiders and almost immediately signing with the New England Patriots once he hit free agency, Brown continued his attack on Raiders general manager Mike Mayock by liking a Twitter post saying Mayock should be raped.

Brown’s tenure came to an end thanks in large part due to a verbal confrontation with Mayock in which Brown reportedly called him a “cracker” and had to be held back by teammates, according to SI. Prior to the confrontation, Brown had posted to Instagram a letter from Mayock detailing more than $50,000 in fines that Brown faced for missing team activities.

Brown appeared to still have Mayock on his mind after signing a one-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots. He liked a tweet from the early morning hours on Sunday saying the following about Mayock.

“The most stupidest human popsicle on the planet he should never been hired as a GM.”

The post went on.

“Mike Mayock is a true prejudice a**hole he should be raped in the a** then fire.”

The tweet came from an account with only 21 followers, none of them directly connected to Brown, suggesting that he may have been trolling Twitter for posts about Mayock.

The action took place while Brown was a member of the New England Patriots, opening him up to possible fines from a franchise that has been known for tight controls on players. It was also unclear if Brown could face any possible action from the NFL for his confrontation with Mayock earlier in the week. The NFL has wide latitude to issue fines or suspensions to players for conduct that hurts the league, though there is no indication whether the incident is on the league’s radar for punishment.

Brown’s liked tweet also came after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s SportsCenter that Brown was prepared to “fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what’s asked of him, do his job, and make it work.”

Agent Drew Rosenhaus, to @SportsCenter, on Antonio Brown/Patriots: “He's prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what's asked of him, do his job and make it work. He's honored with the opportunity.”https://t.co/LPgBZHMtzb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 8, 2019

Despite the bad blood from Antonio Brown, his now-former head coach still had good things to say about the wide receiver. Jon Gruden on Saturday said he wished Brown well with his new team.

“I tell you, he’s a good guy,” Gruden said, via ESPN. “He’s misunderstood by a lot of people. He’s a good guy. He’s a great player, and I hope he gets what he’s looking for.”