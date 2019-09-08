Selma Blair Defends Bare-Buttocked & Bald Pic: ‘Sorry It’s Not Your Thing’

Selma Blair has waded into the storm she seems to have caused. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram with a bare-buttocked photo of herself in her current bald state – Selma has suffered hair loss from chemotherapy as she battles multiple sclerosis.

While Selma did receive support from many fans, she also appeared to have raised eyebrows. Somewhat of an explosion ensued, although the star has been getting involved, too: Selma is defending herself.

A comment racking up over 53 likes seemed to acknowledge Selma’s condition, but they weren’t digging the nude aspect.

“Please put some pants on…You’re making it so creepy for people with MS. I understand being strong but that’s just creepy.”

Selma offered a reply.

“To each his own. Sorry I p*ssed you off (Jane burns) sweetest thing reference,” the actress replied.

A remark from a fellow sufferer also seemed to be criticizing Selma.

“I have MS and I’m strong everyday I don’t let it bring me down but this is too much,” the user wrote.

They, too, received a response.

“I always liked fashion and photography. Sorry it’s not your thing.”

Selma’s reply here proved popular, racking up over 265 likes. The actress appeared to have responded to other users, including one telling the star that she shouldn’t lose her dignity.

It also appeared that Selma’s sense of humor is alive and well. A seemingly-irate user told the 47-year-old to put on some pants, with a brief and snappy reply coming complete with an alien emoji.

“I don’t have any. Can you believe it! Minimalism,” Selma told the fan.

The negative remarks didn’t entirely dominate the comments section, but they were marked. A fan announcing that they would no longer be following Selma found their comment upvoted by over 230 individuals. Then again, a fan stating that they found the photo artistic received just under 300 likes.

Selma’s photo also received celebrity support: singer Christina Milian and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland both dropped by in a positive manner. The update itself was also liked by SHE IS COMING singer Miley Cyrus, Zoey 101 alum Victoria Justice, and singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

Celebrities increasingly seem to be clapping back on social media. Just recently, Kourtney Kardashian fired back at a fan slamming a picture of her eating spaghetti with sister Kendall Jenner, per The Inquisitr. Singer Bebe Rexha made headlines this year for responding to a fan body-shaming her, although that took off in a major way as superstar Demi Lovato waded in to back her.

