Lauren Duggar Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Shopping With Husband Josiah

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are getting ready for the arrival of their daughter.

It won’t be long now before Josiah and Lauren Duggar welcome their rainbow baby into the world. Their little girl is due this fall and that means it’s getting down to the wire preparing for the big event. On Saturday, the couple did a little shopping for the new little one and it looks like they found some pretty good deals.

It appears that many of the Duggar family members headed to the big sale at a consignment shop near their home in Arkansas. Josiah and Lauren shared a cute video clip via Instagram stories of their shopping for baby excursion. The expectant mom appeared to be quite excited as she looked around at all of the cute baby clothes and gear for her daughter. As Josiah scanned the huge warehouse full of clothing items, you could see that there were different sections to choose from.

Lauren Duggar is wearing a green maternity dress that she revealed she bought from Target. The dress showed off her huge baby bump. She also wore tan-colored sandals and sunglasses that she wore pulled back on top of her head while inside shopping. She is seen hunting through some pink clothing items. She also found a baby seat that she had been looking for. The Duggar daughter-in-law toted how excited she was to find one. She apparently got a really good deal, only paying $45 instead of the usual $200. She said that this find totally made her day.

Lauren wasn’t the only one who got in on the shopping action. She filmed her husband looking at music boxes, but it was the globe that really caught his eye as he grabbed it off the shelf to buy.

Loading...

Josiah and Lauren announced in May that they were expecting another baby. This came just months after they lost their unborn baby boy due to a miscarriage last October. In June, the Counting On couple revealed that they were having a girl this time around.

This new baby is just one out of several granddaughters for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar that will be arriving this fall. Josh and Anna, Joe and Kendra, and John and Abbie, are also expecting girls in the next few months. In addition, Jessa Seewald delivered a healthy baby girl in May. She and husband Ben are now parents to three little ones.

The new season of Counting On will feature all of the pregnancies, and possibly the upcoming births, if they should happen before the season is over. Look for some special moments happening on TLC this fall.