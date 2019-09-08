Selma Blair Goes Bottomless, Showing Off Her Naked Rear End In Instagram Photo Following Chemo Treatments

Selma Blair isn’t letting chemotherapy slow her down — and not letting it stop her from sharing some very revealing glimpses of herself with fans, either.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to post a racy picture of herself wearing no pants with her backside in full view. Blair faced a mirror for the picture, holding a crab-shaped purse in front to avoid any overt frontal nudity that would have violated Instagram’s strict policies against such displays.

In the caption, Blair wrote “Portrait of a lady” and tagged photographer Thom Browne, a noted fashion designer. The Instagram post drew a big reaction from Selma’s fans, with many offering words of support in her battle with MS.

The picture came after Blair had shared some other glimpses of her new look after undergoing chemotherapy treatment for multiple sclerosis. As The Inquisitr noted earlier in the week, Blair had already showed off her newly bald look in a series of photos from Browne.

Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis earlier this year, telling Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts (via Us Weekly) that she was suffering side effects that made it difficult for her to speak.

“I am very happy to see you,” Blair said in a halting voice. “Being able to just put out what being in the middle of an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis is like. So my speech, as you’ll notice, I have spasmodic dysphonia right now. … It is interesting to put it out there, to be here to say this is what my particular case looks like right now.”

Blair said that she had been experiencing symptoms for years, starting when her now 7-year-old son Arthur was three. The actress said she did not realize at the time that what she was feeling were MS flare-ups, which led her to drinking as a form of self-medication.

By the time she actually got the diagnosis, Blair said it came as a relief to her.

“I cried. I had tears,” she said. “They weren’t tears of panic, they were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control. And there was some relief in that.”

Selma Blair said that she has since gotten sober, and has leaned on some of her famous friends for support after her diagnosis. Former co-stars Jaime King, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr. have all reached out to offer their support, the Us Weekly report noted.