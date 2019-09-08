‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, September 9: Ridge Must Choose Between Thomas & The Law

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 9 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have to battle with his conscience. The dressmaker, who has always regarded himself as a man of principles, will need to choose between the law and his son, per Highlight Hollywood.

After much prodding, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) finally made a shocking confession to his father. He admitted that after he and Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) argued, he followed her in his car. They were racing down Mulholland when the accident occurred.

Ridge was horrified as his eldest son told him that he had watched Emma’s car skid off the road and did not call for help. Instead, Thomas had elected to watch her die because he knew that it was too late for her. Ridge lambasted Thomas and told him that he was a despicable human being.

However, Thomas was not entirely honest with Ridge. The dressmaker does not know that Thomas ran Emma off the road.

Thomas then played the Caroline Spencer card and told his father that ever since her death, it was like he had been in a fog. He then started to cry and said that he felt as if he was not good enough for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Of course, Ridge took Thomas in his arms and comforted him. He told Thomas that everything would be okay.

Ridge demands the truth from Thomas about Emma’s death today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/xSkhop5QOf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge will need to make a difficult decision on Monday. It seems as if he will hold the keys to Thomas’ and Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) futures in his hand. Will he let Thomas pay for his crimes? Or will he find a way to cover up the sins of his eldest son?

It appears as if Ridge will approach Flo. The last time that they spoke, she told him that she believed that Thomas was responsible for Emma’s death. A likely scenario could involve Ridge telling Flo that he will pay her bail on one condition. Ridge may ask her not to tell the cops what she knows about Thomas and Emma.

This way, both Thomas’ and Flo’s situations will be resolved for the short-term. But, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas has not learned his lesson. Thomas will soon be up to his scheming ways again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.