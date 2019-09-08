Watch Tennessee Titans Vs. Cleveland Browns Stream Live: NFL Is Back, Start Time, Preview, Week 1 Early Game

Two teams with high expectations for the 2019 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, open the season facing each other in a Week 1 matchup.

The National Football League returns to action with a full slate of Sunday games, and in one featured early matchup, two teams with playoff aspirations this season face each other to get their campaigns underway. For the Cleveland Browns behind second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield — 2018’s top overall draft pick — 2019 is expected, to at least hoped, to be the year that the NFL’s longest streak of seasons without a playoff appearance, per NFL.com, comes to an end. The Browns have not appeared in postseason play since 2002. Their opponents, the Tennessee Titans, played a a pair of postseason games in 2017 — their only appearance since 2008. The Titans and Browns meet in a game that will stream live from Cleveland.

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns NFL opening weekend clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, September 8, or 10 a.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Titans-Browns Week 1 game kicks off at 6 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. on Monday, September 9, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 1 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 2 a.m. Japan Time on Saturday.

The Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns game will be available to livestream for free only in certain regions of the country. To find out where the game will be available, consult the maps at 506 Sports.

While Mayfield will likely be the focus of attention, the Titans oft-injured signal caller, Marcus Mariota has reportedly added about 12 pounds to his frame, according to Titans Online, and the team have added to the offensive line and receiving corps, in a concerted effort to create a breakout season for the 25-year-old in his fifth year. The Titans drafted Mariota second overall out off Oregon in 2015.

Whether Mayfield and the Browns can live up to their hype is another story. After winning just one game in the previous two seasons combined, a revamped Browns team and coaching staff put together a 7-8-1 record in 2018, per Pro Football Reference. But that was only the second time since 2007 that Cleveland had even reached the seven-win mark.

Sophomore signal caller Baker Mayfield hopes to lead the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

With the Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 1 game offered as a CBS “early” broadcast, a live stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access subscription plan. The service features a one-week free trial, allowing fans to watch the game at no charge.

But there is another way to live stream the Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 1 game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all also offer seven-day free trial periods, so fans can catch the game being streamed live at no charge.

To view the livestream outside of the areas shown on the 506 Sports map referenced above, fans will need to pay the subscription fee for NFL Sunday Ticket, a service which also comes with a one-week free trial period.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns game stream live with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but likewise comes with a one-week free trial offer.