Watch Georgia Vs. Denmark Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Group D Showdown

Denmark can go level on the top of the Group D table if they can take care of business against Georgia in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday.

Since declaring its independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991, Georgia has never seen its national team qualify for the UEFA European Championships. And in all likelihood, 2020 will not be the year that they finally break through, as the Georgians now sit with just three points in fourth place in Group D, five points adrift of second-place Denmark in the second qualifying position, per UEFA.com. Their only hope is to pull off a major upset and claim all three points from the Danes on Sunday — but with Denmark unbeaten in 10 straight matches — with five victories in that span — Georgia will have an uphill climb in the match that will stream live from the country’s capital city.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Georgia vs. Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group D match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Georgia Standard Time at the 54,200-seat Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, on Sunday, September 8. In Denmark, the live video stream will begin at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 5 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at noon EDT, 9 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, India Standard Time.

Georgia has recorded its only win the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifying campaign against Gibraltar, a 3-0 triumph. But in three other games, they have scored only one goal, per Soccerway. That lone goal came against Denmark — on their way to a thumping 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Danes.

But Georgia have won just three of their last nine home matches in all UEFA Euro qualifying competitions, per Online Betting. As for Denmark, the expected win would give them 11 points, equal to group-leading Republic of Ireland. But Denmark would occupy first place on goal difference in that case.

Georgia Captain Jaba Kankava. Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

To watch a free live video stream of the Georgia vs. Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is available free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch Georgia vs. Denmark stream live online for free without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Euro qualifying match at no charge. While Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

Another way to watch the Georgia vs. Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier clash stream live online from Tbilisi is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes. You can also download the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Crusaders vs. De Rød-Hvide UEFA Euro qualifier match on their TV sets.

Loading...

In Georgia, 1 TV has the online stream, while in Denmark, the Euro 2020 qualifier against the 2008 Euro quarterfinalists will be streamed live by Eurosport Player.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a Sky Sports subscription will be required. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will serve as the main streaming source. Across large segments of Africa, SuperSport will stream the game online. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further livestream sources for Georgia vs. Denmark around the globe, visit the Live Soccer TV site.