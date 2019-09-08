Watch Armenia Vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Group J Showdown

Two teams that each must win to make a push for qualification, Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, meet in a Group J showdown on Sunday.

While Italy appears to have the top of the table in Group J of the UEFA 2020 Euro qualifiers locked up, two teams in a desperate battle for survival face an absolutely must-win match for both, if either Armenia or Bosnia and Herzegovina want to retain any hope of grabbing the second qualification slot in the group — which is currently occupied by Finland sitting on 12 points, according to UFEA.com. But Bosnia and Herzegovina are five points behind with three to play, meaning that if they win all three, Finland must essentially collapse. Then the Bosnians might have a chance if they win the match that will stream live from Armenia.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Armenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group J showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Armenian Time at the 14,400-seat Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on Sunday, September 8. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the live video stream will begin at 3 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 2 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 9 a.m. EDT, 6 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, India Standard Time.

After early losses to this same Bosnia and Herzegovina team, 2-1, and a 2-0 blanking by Finland, Armenia won their next two matches to pull themselves back into the tournament. But after things looked bright against Italy on Thursday after an 11th-minute goal by Aleksandre Karapetian, the Azzurri came back with three to throw cold water on Armenia’s qualification hopes, according to a BBC report.

Armenia have the home advantage in Sunday’s match, but they have also won only three of their last 10 matches in Armenia, per Online Betting. On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina have not won away in their last five tries — and were held goalless in four of those games.

Bosnia-Herzegovina Manager Robert Prosinecki. Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

To watch a free live video stream of the Armenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials. It is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch Armenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina live online for free without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV “over the top” streaming package, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Euro qualifying match at no charge. While Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

Another way to watch the Armenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier clash stream live online from Yerevan is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes. You can also download the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Havaqakan vs. Zlatni ljiljani UEFA Euro qualifier match on their TV sets.

In Armenia, ARM TV Football has the online stream, while in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Euro 2020 qualifier against the 2008 Euro quarterfinalists will be streamed live by NOVA BH.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a Sky Sports subscription will be required. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will serve as the main streaming source. Across large segments of Africa, SuperSport will stream the game online. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further livestream sources for Armenia vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina around the globe, visit the Live Soccer TV site.