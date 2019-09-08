Donald Trump Baffles Twitter With Weird Video Of Cat Chasing Laser Pointer In Front Of Altered Hurricane Map

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, Donald Trump tweeted a bizarre cat video, without explanation.

As Hurricane Dorian, now downgraded to a “hurricane force tropical cyclone” moved up the United States east coast and into Canada early Sunday morning, according to CBS News, Donald Trump was on his Twitter account, issuing a puzzling tweet featuring a cat chasing a laser pointer in front of a map of Hurricane Dorian, with Trump looking on.

The photo was taken from a Wednesday briefing in the Oval Office during which, as The Washington Post reported, Trump displayed a map of the hurricane’s path that had been altered by Trump himself using a Sharpie felt pen. The alteration appeared to extend the path of the hurricane into the state of Alabama, where Trump had previously and erroneously warned that the storm would hit “much harder than expected.”

But Trump, as The Inquisitr reported, Trump has refused to admit his error, which he first made on September 1, about the hurricane striking Alabama, insisting repeatedly that forecasts had indeed predicted that Alabama would be hit.

As soon as Trump made the erroneous prediction, an internal memo circulated within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — the federal bureau which gathers and distributes weather information — instructed NOAA staffers against publicly correcting Trump’s gaffe, according to a Washington Post report.

But in his post-midnight tweet on Sunday, Trump did not make clear if he was attempting to make light of the situation — or had some other intention.

The tweet left political commentators on Twitter confused and unsure how to respond.

Why is the president of the United States tweeting a video at midnight of him with that altered weather map and a cat chasing a laser pointer? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2019

One Twitter user suggested that the cat in the video was meant to symbolize “the media being distracted by all the nonsensical stories Trump throws out there.”

“I wonder if the NOAA also stands by the cat laser pointer video Trump tweeted out with their map?” wondered another Twitter user.

Former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, Jon Favreau, also wondered on Twitter why Trump was spending his Saturday night “tweeting cat videos after midnight.”

Several Twitter users also noted that Trump’s odd cat video tweet came just a few hours after, as The Inquisitr reported, Trump revealed on Twitter that had secretly invited leaders of the Taliban, the extremist Afghan Islamic group tied to the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, to Camp David for peace negotiations — just three days before the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

But the cat video tweet was not even the only tweet posted by Trump that again referred to his Alabama hurricane error. Earlier on Saturday, he took to Twitter to attack New York Times reporter Peter Baker over recent report by Baker about the Alabama incident.