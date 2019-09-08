Kourtney Kardashian’s Tiny Shorts Have Instagram Losing Its Mind

Kourtney Kardashian is looking hotter than ever in her latest social media slideshow. The mother-of-three took to Instagram on Saturday night to share some seriously sexy snapshots of herself rocking a tiny little ensemble.

In the first photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sits on some outdoor furniture wearing a skimpy little bra-like crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs. She added a pair of matching white shorts, which left little to the imagination and showcased her lean legs and curvy backside.

Kourtney wore her long, dark hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands, which blew back in the wind. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the post, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips. She finished off her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Kardashian posed for multiple other photos while sitting in the green grass with large trees in the background. The TV personality was joined by her youngest son, Reign Disick, in a few of the shots, and the little boy wore a pair of blue shorts, a lighter blue shirt, and some black sneakers.

Of course, Kourt’s fans loved every single photo in the post and took to the comment section to gush over her sexy new snaps.

“You look more natural then all of your sisters,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wish I was you,” another loyal fan stated.

“Perfection,” a third person commented.

“My favorite gorgeous Kardashian,” yet another fan raved.

“You’re so interesting for looking [fire emoji],” one comment read.

“Hot mom,” another Kourtney love stated.

Meanwhile, many other fans couldn’t help but notice that it seemed like Kourtney was posing for the photos at the house of her former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Although Kourtney and Scott share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — the couple couldn’t make their romance work and split back in 2015.

However, sources recently told Hollywood Life that Kardashian is a bit disappointed that she never got a chance with Disick after he cleaned up his act and became a settled, doting father.

“Kourtney couldn’t be more proud of how far Scott has come and how much he’s matured these past few years. He really has stepped up and been the man she’s always known he could be. But a part of her feels it’s bittersweet because she struggled with his partying ways in the past while they were together and it was a challenge experiencing that side of him while they were together,” an insider revealed of Kourtney Kardashian’s thoughts.