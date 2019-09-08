Hannah Perera Exposes Chest In Sheer Lingerie

Hannah Perera shared a series of four new photos, as she appeared to attend an art gallery. In all of the images, the model rocked the same outfit.

It consisted of a white suit, which was tailored and fit her snugly. But what likely caught many of her fans’ attention was what she wore underneath. While it’s been a popular trend to wear suits without a bra underneath, Hannah put her own twist on the trend and rocked lingerie.

The lingerie was sheer, pink, and lacy. A zoomed-in shot that she shared to her Instagram page is too revealing to share here, but you can check it out on the model’s feed.

It turned out that her lingerie top left little to the imagination, as she casually wore the suit on top, which sometimes censored her chest, depending on how she was standing.

In addition, the zoomed-in photo revealed that she was wearing five necklaces. One of the necklaces featured a rose pendant, while another had a heart pendant. Plus, Perera accessorized further with multiple rings, and slung a brown bag over her left shoulder.

That’s not to mention the selfie that she shared to kick off the series. This photo showed her looking somewhat serious, as she looked at her phone screen. She sported a light pink bandana in her hair with a middle part.

The model’s many fans gushed about her outfit and good looks in the comments.

“Love this look,” said a fan.

“So in love with your outfit,” said another fan.

“Okay can you please be my personal stylist?” asked a follower.

“Love your bralet,” said another follower.

Other fans took note of the small details.

“Love those layered necklaces!!!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

Plus, others referred to the captions in the final shot of her outfit.

“Walk into the club like what up I’m the boss,” said a fan.

“Gotta learn to walk on your own someday,” added another fan.

At the same time, Perera seemed to confuse fans with her captions for the zoomed-in shot.

“Spring? It’s almost autumn?” wondered a fan.

And among all of the comments, there was one from fellow model, Madi Edwards.

“She’s a queen that’s who,” she complimented.

Loading...

But that was hardly all, as many fans piled on more nice comments.

“Wow. Looking A-May-Zing,” declared a follower.

“Lovely and wonderful photos,” said another follower.

Fans can hope for more updates from Hannah in the coming days.