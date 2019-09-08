Lindsey Pelas Spills Out Of Tiniest Red Bikini

Lindsey Pelas shared a new bikini pic today, and it has her fans going totally wild.

It showed the model rocking a barely-there bikini. It was red, and arguably much too small for her busty figure. Her chest spilled out of the tiny swimsuit, while her bottoms were just as tiny. They featured small straps on the side.

In addition, Pelas wore a jean jacket, but just barely. It fell down her right arm, as she held the rest in place with her left hand.

The model stood in a hallway with white walls on both sides, as a ray of sunshine hit her body on the right side.

Lindsey also wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and curled the ends of her bleached locks. She also rocked heavy makeup, including pink lipstick with dark liner. Her eyes were also outlined in heavy black eyeliner. She smiled with her lips closed, and gave a sultry look at the same time.

Lindsey’s fans seemed floored by the new photo.

“Lindsey, how does it feel to be the most beautiful being in this universe… So gorgeous..,” gushed a fan.

“Always flawless always beautiful,” said another fan.

“Nice body…. awesome,” noted a follower.

“Wow Lindsey, so pretty but your body looks amazing,” said another follower.

Others joked about dating the model.

“I like to bring her home to meet Mom!!” said one fan.

“You are insanely hot, I bought your calendar, love this months shot,” complimented another fan.

“Every man’s fantasy,” said a follower.

Others commented on the ensemble.

“First off, that’s barely a bikini,” said a fan.

“Omg don’t know what to say but WOW!!!!” exclaimed another fan.

“D*mn just wow thank the gods of great lighting,” said a follower.

Plus, there were plenty of people who referred to Pelas’ captions.

Loading...

“Thank god it’s not illegal,” said a fan.

“But it’s not illegal though,” added another fan.

“That depends, were you just wearing less?” joked a follower.

This isn’t to mention a video that she shared yesterday, where she promoted an energy drink. Pelas rocked an airy, blue romper with a low v-neck. She also struck several flirty poses, both standing up and sitting down.

The video also panned around her body, as she showed off her curves from multiple angles. Her blond hair was also curled, as it fell down the middle of her back.

So far, the update has been viewed over 197,000 times.