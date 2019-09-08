Jennifer Lopez’s Braless Gold Look Is The Talk Of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez sparked a ton of comments on her latest social media post as she looked absolutely glowing in a sexy ensemble while heading to the premiere of her highly anticipated new film, Hustlers.

In the brand new Instagram update, JLo rocks a dangerously low-cut gold gown, which flaunted her braless cleavage. Jennifer stunned in the ensemble, which also boasted see-through sleeves to showcase her toned arms.

Lopez wore her shoulder-length, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands which fell around her face. She also rocked a glam makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic pink eye shadow, and long, thick lashes. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy orange lip color to complete the style.

Of course, JLo’s fans took to the comment section to gush over the actress on her special night and tell her how amazing she looked in the process.

“You wearing gold just like the Golden Globe and Oscar. #JustSaying,” one fan said, seemingly hoping that Lopez gets some love for her role as Ramona in the movie this award season.

“Slay queen,” a second fan wrote.

“Love the short blonde hair,” another social media stated.

“Gorgeous!!!!!!!!!” a loyal follower exclaimed.

“Yessss,” another person said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer has been busy filming her new movie, but she’s also planning a wedding to her longtime love, Alex Rodriguez. The couple got engaged earlier this year, and Life & Style claims that she’s planning a lavish ceremony this time around.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to reveal that JLo is looking at places such as the spot of their engagement, The Bahamas, as well as The Hamptons, Hawaii, or even a private island to tie the knot with A-Rod. The source claims that money is no object for Jennifer, who allegedly sees the wedding as her final opportunity to have her princess-style wedding.

Jennifer Lopez has previously been married to Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and singer Mark Anthony, whom she shares her two children — Max and Emme — with. She was also engaged to actor Ben Affleck, but the couple never made it down the aisle.