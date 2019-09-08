Amber Heard Retains Instagram Status Post X-Rated Photo Upload

Amber Heard has been playing her own version of Russian roulette with her Instagram status. On September 5, the Aguaman actress seemed to act against the social media platform’s rules by posting a snap that revealed a part of one of her breasts that does not seem to be allowed on Instagram, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The image, which the source suggested could cause the 33-year-old to be banned from using Instagram, had been called “a very revealing and risqué photo.”

In addition, the picture — which was closely examined — was tagged to have been shot for Interview Magazine by professional photographer Matt Welch. He caught his photogenic subject after she had unbuttoned her Saint Laurent blazer, showing that her enviable body was bare underneath the designer garment.

The specific result of Welch’s work was brought into scrutiny because this Instagram image of the topless movie star captured Amber’s breast, including part of her left nipple. Instagram rules are a bit blurred on the subject.

“We know… people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but… we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

Apparently, Amber’s Thursday post has been categorized by the social media platform as being of a “creative nature.” In other words, so far, Matt Welch’s capture of the actress has been considered to be fine art, even though the picture was not made via a painting or by a sculpture.

Rather than being banished from Instagram, at least for now, Amber’s Interview photo has amassed a lot of attention since the upload was made more than two days ago. In fact, more than 740,000 from among the celebrity’s 3.5 million followers liked the upload.

Loading...

The star uploaded another version of the NSFW image on September 6. This time, in a share Amber called “cloning success,” she appeared in a four-way mirror in the same shirtless shot from the previous day in which she wore a blazer while topless. That image was also credited to photographer Matt Welch.

Meanwhile, her most recent social media share showed a much different picture. In the Instagram snap. Amber was literally jumping for joy in an image she captioned with “taking flight.” She credited director-producer Cortney Wilson as being the photographer of the shot in which Cortney’s subject was rocking a cleavage-baring dress with a plunging neckline, puffy sleeves, and polka dots.

In the picture, Amber was also wearing traditional cowboy boots and a pair of large sunglasses while her long dirty blonde hair was tied back from her face. The background for the convivial shot was a patch of rugged terrain.

Still, Amber Heard was definitely the featured character in this happy-go-lucky upload.