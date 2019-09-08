Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Flaunts Cleavage In Plunge Dress

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters shared a new Instagram photo earlier today, and it garnered more than 19,000 likes.

The photo showed her posing in a silver, sparkly dress. She attended the Harper’s Bazaar “Icons” event and shared the paparazzi shots with her fans.

The dress that she wore had a deep plunge neckline, which left her cleavage exposed. It also had a very high slit on the left side, which allowed her to show off her toned legs. The ensemble also had long sleeves and gathered at her midriff for a clean and chic look.

In the photo, Neil-Peters stood with her left leg popped out and her left hand on her hips. She smiled slightly with her lips parted while wearing a short, choker-style necklace.

The dress was long, and you could see some of it trailing along the ground next to her. Meanwhile, her shoes were black and blended into the backdrop.

Demi’s fans poured in with their compliments in the comments section, with many people focusing on her good looks.

“Bang Bang Boom!” said a fan.

“Show DEM Show DEM,” said another fan.

“Doing us proud Demi,” said a follower.

“Girl, you ain’t playing,” said another follower.

People continued to send their love for Demi-Leigh.

“MY QUEEN! My sister in Christ,” declared an Instagram user.

“U look so Good! Wow! U r truly Amazing. Congrats Demi!” said a fan.

“Demi you are so down to earthm ily 3000,” noted a follower.

Plus, some people noticed her toned bod.

“Legssssss for days, girl!” said a fan.

“Absolute flames,” said another fan.

“Beautiful as always love from Indonesia,” commented an international follower.

And that’s not to mention the selfie that Demi-Leigh shared prior to her newest post. She smiled with her lips closed for the shot and showed off her makeup and hair. She wore her hair down in a side part and curled the ends for a glamorous look. She also sported a light, rich hue of lipstick along with a small cat-eye.

This photo led to tons of comments from adoring fans, many who referenced her prior reign as Miss Universe.

“Perfect!! ONCE MISS UNIVERSE, FOREVER MISS UNIVERSE! Love from Indonesia!” exclaimed a fan.

“Beautiful Demi Leigh still our Miss Universe all the time from Phil fan,” added another fan.

“The most beautiful miss universe of all times,” gushed a follower.

“I am currently in your country. It’s beautiful,” noted a fan.