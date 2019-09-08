Jennifer Lopez Doppelganger, Janice Garay, Flaunts Toned Frame In Sizzling Snap

Jennifer Lopez doppelganger, Janice Garay snatched up the attention of her 212,000 followers on Friday when she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself posing in a cropped workout tank and underwear on her Instagram profile.

The fitness and beauty influencer took the photo in her own living room as she posed in front of a mirror on a white shag carpet. Janice knelt on the carpet one hand by her side on the floor, the other angling her camera in front of her to capture the shot.

Garay wore a simple yet sexy ensemble of a gray cropped tank top and a pair of simple black high bikini cut underwear. The soft grey tank cut a few inches below the chest line and featured a “VANQUISH” graphic on the front. It had a modest scoop neckline and wide shoulder straps.

The super-toned athletic model wore her highlighted, multi-tone hair in a half-up, half-down style that featured a super high ponytail. Her luxurious locks careened down from the top of her head in loose waves and curls around her shoulders.

Janice opted to pair the look with a very dewy and natural face and accessorized with a large pair of silver hoop earrings. Janice’s pose for the shot showed off a generous helping of her sun-kissed skin and flaunted her toned, muscular frame.

The 29-year-old bodybuilder was born in Brownsville, Texas. She started her Instagram back in 2016 and by 2017 her posts started going viral because of her uncanny resemblance to pop-diva Jennifer Lopez.

Garay has also had a long-time sponsorship with Vanquish Fitness who sponsored this particular sizzling snap as they were tagged in the post.

The post was definitely a hit with Janice’s fans as they showered the snap with more than 4,600 likes in just over 24 hours. In addition to the typical smattering of heart and fire emoticons, Garay’s followers couldn’t stop them themselves from commenting on her just how eerie it was that she looked so much like Jennifer Lopez.

“‘l’ll say it again…. but if Jennifer Lopez EVER needs a stunt double… YOU should be it!!” One of her followers penned.

A second chimed in and agreed that she could pass for Jennifer’s twin sister.

It was ten weeks ago that Janice took to Instagram to reveal that she was going to a Jennifer Lopez concert. She shared a snapshot of her outfit for the concert and her followers quickly swarmed with complements. Many demanded to know whether or not the social media influencer had the opportunity to meet the singing sensation during the concert.