Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Spreads Legs & Flashes Cleavage In Sexy Instagram Snap

Ariana Grande doppelganger, Jami Alix, grabbed the attention of her 130,000 Instagram followers recently when she posted a sexy snap of herself enjoying a fancy coffee at a cafe on Friday.

The 25-year-old fashion blogger struck a coy, splay-legged pose with one arm between her legs as she held her specialty coffee near her face and looked on past the camera with a day dreamy look on her face.

The influencer wore a sexy casual athleisure outfit. She chose a flattering pair of tan and cream high-waisted athletic leggings that had a soft mottled pattern to them. The super high-waisted pants had a tummy panel that ended a few inches below her chest area and featured a vertical ribbed knit along the band. The pants also had a very structured thick seaming down the in and out seam of the leg that accentuated her long toned legs and tiny waist.

She paired the workout bottoms with a simple white crop-top that cut-off less than two inches above the top of the pants. The top features a deep v-cut that showed off a generous helping of Jami’s cleavage.

The sun kissed fashionista wore her highlighted, multi-tone hair straight and long. Her feather cut tresses fell in waves around her shoulders and her shorter, angular bangs framed her face. She opted for a light and dewy face with a plump, pale pink lip and a subtle smoky eye with dark, accentuated lashes. She wore her hair pushed back with a pair of large cat eye sunglasses.

The post has definitely been receiving a significant amount of love as it gathered more than 2,500 likes and several dozen comments inside of a 24 time period.

The comments section was filled with the typical smattering of positivity from her adoring fans. With an array of hearts, fire, and smiley face emojis, fans definitely took the time to tell Jami how much they love her. Her friend and fellow fashion blogger London Ellis also took the time to pop in and pen, “Oh hi I love you.”

The post itself appears to be a collaboration piece with athleisure brand Alo Yoga, which was tagged in Jami’s caption. The brand name also chimed in in the comments section telling Jami they “loved her shot.”

The young and vibrant content creator has definitely seen major growth in her audience this year. While people most easily identify her as Ariana Grande’s doppelganger, Jami is also a successful fashion and travel blogger that runs a YouTube channel with blog mate Lexi Mars.