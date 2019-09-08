‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Ashley Jones Says Husband Joel Henricks Broke Her Hand, Called Her A ‘W***e’

Longtime soap star Ashley Jones has filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Joel Henricks, accusing him of violent physical and emotional abuse.

Longtime daytime television star Ashley Jones, who has appeared in nearly 800 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful since 2004, according to her Internet Movie Database entry, has accused her husband of four years Joel Henricks of physically attacking her, at one point in 2017 causing a “spiral fracture” to her hand that required surgery, according to a report by People Magazine.

The couple wed in a small, courthouse ceremony in 2015, according to CBS, but Jones now alleges that Henricks’ physical and verbal abuse of her began even before their marriage, People reported. The allegations came in court documents filed Friday, in which Jones demands a divorce from Henricks, her second husband. She was perviously married to writer Noah Nelson, son of Coach star Craig T. Nelson.

Last week, Jones asked a court for a restraining order against Henricks, an order which was granted by a judge, according to a Daily Mail report. In court papers, according to The Mail, Jones said that she fled the couple’s home, along with their three-year-old son Hayden Joel, on August 17 due to fears for their safety.

“He calls me a whore and accused me of infidelity regularly, and been incredibly jealous of long-ago boyfriends with whom I have no contact,” Jones alleged in court filings requesting the restraining order, as quoted by People.

Ashley Jones (r) has filed for divorce from husband Joel Henricks (l). Araya Diaz / Getty Images

Jones also accused Henricks of abusing alcohol and marijuana, recounting one 2016 incident when, she alleges, a drunken Henricks twisted her hand and threw her to the ground as she was attempting to record video of his abusive behavior on her cell phone, according to People.

Jones also claims that since she left their home three weeks ago, Henricks has stalked her — even planting an electronic tracking device on her car which she discovered the day following her departure from the home, according to a report by the celebrity news site TMZ.

She claimed that by 2018, Henricks’ alcohol abuse had become so severe that he would drive drunk to pick up his older son — by a previous marriage — from school, and would often be seen with an open container of alcohol in his vehicle’s cup-holder as he drove home from work, according to the People report.

In addition, she says in the court papers that she worries about further violence from Henricks because he owns a small collection of guns, according to the TMZ account.

Jones said that she left Henricks the day after he came home and accused her of having sex with an unknown person in the bathroom of their home, according to People, an accusation which Jones said left her “confused” because she had been in the bathroom alone and had not been unfaithful.