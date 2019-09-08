Sixth-Ranked LSU Tigers Win Impressive Shootout Over Ninth-Ranked Texas Longhorns

It was a huge top 10 battle in Texas, but only one team could come out on top.

The second weekend of the 2019 NCAA college football season had plenty of big games on the schedule, but it was highlighted by the LSU Tigers vs. the Texas Longhorns. The Tigers brought their number six ranking into Austin to try and show the world that they are for real, but the ninth ranked Longhorns had plenty of fight in them. This one went back-and-forth, then got out of hand, and became competitive again for a really fun Saturday night.

Saturday night brought forth a true shootout, but the Tigers were stronger with their weapons as they defeated Texas 45-38.

In last week’s blowout win over Georgia Southern, LSU put their new hurry-up and pass happy offense on display. This week, it was more of the same but it was also a strong Tigers’ defense that showed a lot of power with a couple of fourth down stands in the first half.

Early on, things started out slow as the first quarter ended with LSU leading 3-0. By the end of the second quarter, the Tigers had gone up 20-7 with one more field goal and two big touchdowns from Joe Burrow to Justin Jefferson for an impressive first half.

It really did seem as if the Bayou Bengals were going to run up the score as they were set to run away with things, but the Longhorns weren’t going to just give up. Once the second half started, it was a different game entirely and the scoring was far from over.

WATCH: Justin Jefferson hauls in his second TD of the game on a nice throw from Joe Burrow. #LSU #Texas

The third quarter belonged to quarterback Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns as they scored 14 points to get within two of the Tigers. It was an impressive showing after the Texas defense held LSU to a three-and-out to start the second half.

Joe Burrow was far from done, though, and he brought LSU back for a quick touchdown that started near the end of the third quarter and finished in the early fourth. This time, Burrow found sophomore Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 26-yard score on a perfectly thrown ball.

Ehlinger needed to show that Austin was his town after that drive, and he drove the Longhorns back down for another TD to get them back within two. LSU chose to answer with another big drive of their own and this time, it was Clyde Edwards-Helaire finding room near the sideline for a 12-yard score to put LSU up 37-28.

After getting back within three, the Longhorns looked to stop the Tigers as they were trying to run out the clock. On third-and-17, it seemed as if it could be all or nothing and that’s just what it was as Burrow found Jefferson yet again for a 61-yard touchdown to put LSU up by 14 with just two-and-a-half minutes to go.

Texas will likely drop some in the rankings after the loss, and they will take on Rice at home next weekend. All the top five teams won this weekend, but the LSU Tigers were impressive enough to possibly move up in the new rankings due out after Week 2 is over. Next week, LSU will return to Tiger Stadium to take on the Northwestern State Demons.