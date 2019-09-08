Britney Spears Worries Fans In A Set Of Skimpy Dresses After ‘Crazy’ Instagram Post

Britney Spears has been posting to Instagram a lot over the past few days, and her fans love it, but some are also very worried about the singer’s mental state.

On Saturday night, Britney took to social media to share a video of herself wearing two different dresses. The first dress was black and lacy, and showed off the singer’s long, lean legs and toned arms.

The second dress was bright yellow and flaunted Spears’ ample cleavage and tiny waist. She paired both looks with some calf-high white boots while showing off her newly dyed dark hair.

Britney wore her locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

The pop princess also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a very dramatic eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the look.

In the caption of the video, Britney compares herself to a bumble bee by wearing black and yellow looks, also joking that her first name started with the letter B, and causing some fans to scratch their heads.

“I love her so much but I’m proper worried,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“As you should be,” another one replied.

“Literally same,” a third follower agreed.

“Oh lord we are losing her again,” another concerned social media user wrote.

“Please take her phone. IDK what’s going on here,” another confused fan stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney took to Instagram earlier in the day with a cryptic post about being crazy.

“All the good ones are a little crazy,” the post read, with Britney adding “How good am I?” in the caption, seemingly asking her fans how crazy they think she is.

As many fans know, Spears has been going through a lot as of late. People Magazine reports that her father, Jamie, who is also her conservator, has been accused of child abuse against the singer’s teenage son.

Britney’s former husband, Kevin Federline reported the incident, claiming that Jamie put his hands on the boy during an argument. The result was an ongoing investigation and a temporary restraining order against the Spears patriarch, who is now preventing from being around his two grandsons for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has not spoke out about the situation. Instead, she’s taken to social media to post a cryptic message, sexy clips, and a workout video as many of her fans wonder about her mental state.