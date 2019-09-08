UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Spills Out Of Satin Peach PJs Causing Instagram Frenzy

UFC ring girl and artist Brittney Palmer set pulses racing on Instagram when she posted pics of her pajama party yesterday. She also caused her co-worker, octagon girl, Arianny Celeste to ask a big question.

Palmer posted a picture of herself wearing peach satin pajamas with white piping. The UFC ring girl left the top unbuttoned, which offered her 1.1 million followers a glimpse of her generous cleavage. She wore her long honey blonde hair in a messy bun atop her head with her bangs falling across her face. On her face, Palmer sported light makeup with peach lipstick and black eyeliner with corner highlights in the corner of her big brown eyes. A small gold necklace completed the sexy bedtime look.

In her caption, the UFC celebrity said she’s having a pajama party, which prompted a question from Celeste.

“Where my invite?” she asked.

“Arianny Celeste, come on over!” Palmer replied, causing many followers to proclaim the brunette beauties lucky.

Of course, others fished for an invitation, too.

“Now, that’s a party I would love to be at,” declared one of Palmer’s followers.

Nearly 20,000 of the artist’s fans hit the “like” button on the sexy share, and many replied with positive comments.

“You tease like no one I know and make me wish I had a lady like you,” wrote a fan.

“Very beautiful picture of you,” another follower replied.

Recently the artist also posted a sensual picture of herself painting while topless. In the image, Palmer’s paint-stained smock hangs off her arms around her waist, baring her back exposing her written tattoo and the fact that she wore nothing under the garment as she painted a gorgeous orange canvas. Her hair flowed in soft waves down her back, and her profile showed a smokey eye, contoured cheeks, and a light lip color. Hoop earrings peeked out from under her curls to complete the artistic scene.

In her caption, Palmer noted that she was not made to be subtle. While the image she posted possessed a subtly sexy vibe, the picture she painted was bold and bright.

It appears that Jose Valdez Photo took the picture. The photographer posted in the comments to ask the UFC ring girl to model again soon, and she agreed and mentioned a mural as well. Meanwhile, her fans declared the photo perfect and the artwork featured in it a masterpiece. At least one even enquired about purchasing the piece, which may be possible since Palmer sells her original work on her website.