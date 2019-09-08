‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 16 Teases Zamasu Versus Universe 7 Fighters, Hearts Merges With Universe Seed

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes featured the Universe 7 fighters successfully defeating giant monster Kamioren. While Vegeta, Future Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 were launching multiple Ki blasts, Son Goku threw a powerful punch on Kamioren that resulted in his body to break apart. However, with the presence of Super Hearts and Evil Zamasu, the battle in Universe 7 is not yet over.

When Kamioren exploded and turned into ashes, a mysterious crystal came out from his body. Super Hearts revealed that it was the completed form of the Universe Seed. Based on the preview, Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16, which is titled “Zamasu vs Universe 7! The End of Ambitions!,” will be featuring Hearts merging with the Universe Seed.

“Finally, Universe Seed is at full power. Hearts who incorporates the Universe Seed, evolves further inside the ‘Cocoon.’ Can Goku really stop his attempts!?”

Since their first appearance, Hearts and other members of the Core Area Warriors have been collecting energy from different universes for the Universe Seed. The Universe Seed will be used to create a new universe and is expected to be the key to the Core Area Warriors’ goal of taking down Zeno-sama. By being one with the Universe Seed, there is a strong possibility that Super Hearts could reach or surpass the level of Zeno-sama.

However, according to Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16 preview, Super Hearts will be needing to take time to complete his transformation. Knowing his goal, Son Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 will surely do everything they can to stop Super Hearts from merging with the Universe Seed. Unfortunately, before they could touch Super Hearts, the Universe 7 fighters will first need to take down Evil Zamasu.

As the title suggested, Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16 will be featuring Evil Zamasu fighting the Universe 7 fighters. Though they have the advantage in terms of numbers, Evil Zamasu won’t be an easy opponent for the Universe 7 fighters. Aside from his ability to regenerate, Evil Zamasu also has the body of Son Goku which grows stronger every battle.

Also, Son Goku is not expected to return to the battlefield anytime soon as he used most of his energy in beating giant monster Kamioren using Mastered Ultra Instinct. While waiting for Son Goku to regain the stamina to fight, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 will be needing to find ways to deal with Evil Zamasu and stop Super Hearts from merging with the Universe Seed.