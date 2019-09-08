Chanel West Coast Exposes Booty In Super Short Bottoms

Chanel West Coast shared a new Instagram photo that has her fans talking. In the first ten minutes since it was posted, it’s been liked almost 8,000 times.

The image showed Chanel standing on what appears to be the edge of a boat, as she placed her hands on the white railing. Behind her, you could see an orange sunset along with some low-lying clouds.

West Coast rocked a matching, bright blue ensemble. It consisted of a crop top with an off-the-shoulder cut, with a ton of large ruffles. This was paired with super small bottoms, which left her derriere exposed and on full display. The bottoms also featured ruffles.

Chanel popped her right leg, and looked over at the camera with her lips pursed. Her accessories popped against her tanned skin, as she rocked a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and large, anchor earrings. She also wore her hair down in a casual look, as it blew around in the wind. Her bright blue nail polish was also visible.

Many of Chanel’s fans left her positive messages in the comments section.

At the same time, her declaration that the West Coast is the best coast led to some back and forth among some fans.

“Tennessee isn’t on the west coast tho,” joked a fan.

“EAST COAST ALL DAY EVERY DAY,” declared another fan.

“East Coast. Plzzz u can see threw our waters. Like a glass of water,” said a follower.

“Them squats have been kind on the west coast,” noted another follower.

They weren’t the only ones to notice the rapper’s toned bod, either.

“Your legs are looking toned af!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“Love u wit the brown hair!!” noted another Instagram user.

“I see that cake peaking out boo,” said a fan.

But that wasn’t all, as people left more compliments.

“My girl took it back to duck lips,” said a follower.

“Lil mami slayn it as usual,” said another follower.

“That is a h*ll of a view the view of the coast is nice too,” joked a fan.

“Ur amazing Chanel someday I hope to meet you or get a dm from u,” said another fan.

This isn’t to mention another Instagram update that Chanel shared, which was made up of numerous photos. It showed her partying and having a good time on the boat to celebrate her birthday. One of the photos showed a two-tiered birthday cake, which had a maritime theme.