Michelle Troconis Appears To No Longer Be Supporting Boyfriend Fotis Dulos As Investigation Continues

Michelle Troconis is no longer standing by her boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, the suspected killer of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.

Missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, remains missing as the investigation regarding her disappearance continues to become more and more complicated and twisted. Jennifer was last seen on May 24 when she dropped her children off at school. She was never heard from again and police have yet to locate her body. However, investigators no longer believe it is likely that she is alive. The primary suspects in the case are Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, according to NBC New York.

Prior to her disappearance, Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of a pretty intense divorce and custody battle. He was then reportedly captured on video surveillance the night that she disappeared depositing bloody clothes and other evidence related to Jennifer. Both he and Troconis were charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They both pleaded not guilty and were later released on bail.

Originally, Troconis appeared to be standing by her boyfriend Fotis and seemingly going along with his story of innocence. But as time passed and the evidence continued to stack up against Fotis, she seems to have fallen away from his defense. She first said that she and Fotis were together at home the night that his estranged wife disappeared. This claim was essentially an alibi for Fotis, and the only one he had. But Jennifer has since recanted that alibi, making her boyfriend look even more guilty than ever.

Fotis’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, slammed Troconis for her flip flop comments and contradictions.

“She was his lover. She said one thing one day, and when it suited her she changed her tune. We want to know why,” Pattis said.

Both Troconis and Fotis were arrested for a second time this past week. This time it was for an additional tampering with evidence charge.

Their second arrest came after law enforcement found a substance in one of Fotis’ vehicles that they are referring to as a blood-like substance. It was found to contain Jennifer’s DNA. When questioned by law enforcement, Troconis admitted that only one conclusion could be drawn from the evidence collected. Jennifer’s body had been in Fotis’ vehicle at some point.

Police also know that Fotis had his car washed and detailed shortly after Jennifer’s disappearance. They believe that he waiting at Jennifer’s home for her to come return, and then killed her. They also believe Troconis helped him with the cleanup process.