Valentina Fradegrada Exudes Sexy Vibes In Topless Selfie

Valentina Fradegrada shared a new portrait several days ago on Instagram, and it was all about the sexy vibes.

The photo was liked over 129,000 times.

It showed the model facing the camera straight-on, as she went topless. Fradegrada censored the image by grabbing her chest with her hands, all while giving a coy look. She also rocked a necklace that was hard to miss.

The jewelry was a choker-style necklace, featuring the word, “SEXY,” which was written out in all caps. The necklace was completely made up of white beading, including the letters.

Valentina paired this with thin, gold hoop earrings. She also opted to wear her hair down in a heavy right part, as she pursed her lips slightly.

The model rocked light pink lipstick and heavy mascara, while keeping the rest of her makeup looking fairly natural. Her orange highlights also popped in the shot.

Valentina’s fans flooded the comments section with a variety of messages. In particular, there were some mentions of her eye-catching necklace.

“J'[love] your look with this necklace. I like the necklace. Kiss From France and good birthday,” said a fan, who used the red heart emoji to make their point.

Plus, there were others that focused on her eyes.

“Green intensive eyes,” said a fan.

“Stunningly beautiful! Those eyes…,” added another fan.

It was also seemingly clear that her fans were feeling the photo.

“Now that’s what I call a wonderful piece of art. That’s the first time I see a picture that deserves saying something,” said a follower.

“You are helping each and every one of us feel beautiful everyday,” said another follower, referring to the model’s captions.

Other people focused on praising Valentina for her looks.

“Awesome,just right,” said a follower.

“Beautifaull woman…i loved,” said another follower.

“You’re forever so extraordinarily beautiful,” said a fan.

But that wasn’t all, as people kept the compliments rolling in.

“Best picture on insta,” declared a fan.

Loading...

“Your so pretty! Great job!” exclaimed another fan.

“Deh*ll, what a perfect girl,” mused a follower.

Plus, there were some flirty messages.

“Handbras make me wild! yuhu ;),” said a fan.

“You go first! Raise your right hand and promise…,” said another fan, referring to the captions.

Valentina has also shared another photo of herself, which featured her in an upside-down bikini top. She was photographed outside in the water, as she tilted her head back and closed her eyes.