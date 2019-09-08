‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Shows Dangerous Curves In Strapless Mermaid Dress

Blonde bombshell Camille Kostek kicked off New York Fashion Week in great style, judging by her latest Instagram post. The Sports Illustrated babe left fans speechless after showing off the fabulous outfit she wore at Harper’s Bazaar‘s hotly anticipated “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” party on Friday.

Known for her memorable fashion looks, Camille rocked the red carpet at The Plaza Resort in New York City in a jaw-dropping Roland Mouret dress, a strapless white mermaid gown that perfectly showcased her hourglass curves. The following day, the gorgeous supermodel took to Instagram to share the glamorous look with her followers, and drove fans into a meltdown with her radiant beauty.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl was a vision in white in the stunning mermaid dress. The strapless number left her sculpted shoulders and decolletage area completely exposed, while also offering a copious view of her bare back. However, Camille’s skin-baring look was nothing but discreet and tasteful, as the floor-length gown covered up the rest of her spectacular physique. As such, the fair-haired beauty cut a very refined figure in the sophisticated white dress, showing off her chiseled features with class and elegance.

In a video shared with fans via her Instagram account, Camille turned heads on the red carpet as she posed for photos under the flashing lights of the cameras. The blonde beauty looked radiant in the magnificent white dress, channeling old Hollywood glamour as she gave photographers a coquettish, beaming smile.

Not one to shy away in front of the camera, Camille proudly flaunted her statuesque figure in the form-fitting dress. Made up of a snug bodice and a long, figure-hugging skirt, the gorgeous gown clung to every curve in sight, accentuating her hourglass frame.

Showing her impeccable sense of style, Camille accessorized with a smart metallic silver clutch. She added further glitz to her look with gold drop-down earrings and a sparkling ring on her finger, and rocked a bold red lipstick that beautifully complemented her alabaster complexion. Her hairstyle was equally glamorous, as Camille wore her glossy locks swept to the side and perfectly coiffed in tumbling waves, letting her golden tresses cascade down her back and over her shoulder.

The 27-year-old hottie reminded everyone why she is a supermodel, striking a variety of sultry poses as the cameras snapped away. At one point, she turned her back to the cameras to give photographers a full view of her splendid dress and put her pert derriere on display as she seductively glanced over her shoulder.

The sexy pose drove her Instagram followers into a frenzy, as compliments immediately started pouring in as soon as the video went live.

“So insanely beautiful inside and out,” one fan commented on Camille’s post, adding a heart-with-arrow emoji for emphasis.

“Iconic‼️” quipped a second Instagram user, making a witty reference at the name of the Harper’s Bazaar event.

“A literal angel,” wrote a third person, ending their comment with a yellow-heart emoji.

“You look so chic! More of this,” was a fourth reply, followed by two clapping-hands emoji.

Several hours later, Camille returned to Instagram with a second update from the swanky Harper’s Bazaar NYFW party on September 6. This time around, the ravishing model showed off her show-stopping outfit in a photo that put her curvy backside on display.

Just like the video, the new pic received a lot of love from Camille’s adoring fans.

“Whoa – that’s absolutely striking,” one person wrote under the sizzling photo, followed by two fire emoji.

“Exquisite beauty,” read a second message, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

One particularly ardent fans had this to say.