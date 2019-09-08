‘TOWIE’ Alum Pascal Craymer Opens Up About How Reality TV Almost ‘Killed’ Her

It was toward the beginning of the year that former The Only Way Is Essex star Pascal Craymer vanished from social media. A quick scroll of her Twitter profile reveals the U.K. reality star hasn’t been active since April. More over, she’d only been posting a few tweets a month since January.

According to an exclusive report by The Sun, while the brunette bombshell didn’t initially explain why she gave up her social media activity she has since shed a little light on what happened.

The publication reveals Pascal issued a “dire warning” about how dangerous being a reality TV star could be for someone. In fact, part of the reason why she disappeared from social media is because she’s attempted suicide on five separate occasions over the last year.

Pascal explained that she became deeply depressed, she struggled with anorexia as she obsessed over her looks, and she become addicted to alcohol. She admitted to consuming as much as four bottles of wine and half a liter of vodka every day.

While Craymer is currently on the mend, she told the publication the pressure surrounding being famous and being a social media icon caused her to lose control of her life. In fact, she wants shows such as Love Island and TOWIE to enforce strict regulations to make sure no additional precious lives are lost.

“Reality television is killing people. It almost killed me. These shows chew you up and spit you out. They take vulnerable people and turn them into celebrities overnight without any concern what happens once the fame fades.”

She added that while she was not a member of the TOWIE cast for very long, she was a member long enough that it “tarnished” her forever.

Pascal explained that after she exited TOWIE she was unable to get any new work as a model which sent her into a “dark and lonely” place. She told The Sun she feels lucky to be alive and wants to do what she can to help and warn other people.

“More needs to be done to ­control these shows. Life is too precious to throw it all away.”

This is the first time the former reality star has opened up about her suicide attempts. This is also the first time her fans have heard much at all regarding her since she disappeared from social media.

Pascal revealed that her very first desire to commit suicide emerged after her friend Sophie Gradon killed herself following a 2016 stint on Love Island. Craymer explained that her friend had posted a beautiful snapshot on social media just the day before and her sudden death shook her to her core.

“I had known Sophie for about ten years and she was a mentor to me when I started modelling. She was the life of the party and a lovely girl, so I simply could not believe it when I found out she was dead.”

Pascal attempted to overdose on pills, but was discovered by her younger sister multiple times who rushed her to the hospital to be taken care of. The former TOWIE star said she also practiced self-harming such as cutting herself to make the “dark thoughts go away.”

It was in April, when she disappeared from Twitter, that she made one final attempt to end her life by overdosing on pills.

Presently, she is working to gain control of her health and battle her eating disorder. She is loved and supported by her new boyfriend, 31-year-old insurance broker Mark Baptist.

She concluded by explaining to The Sun that the “bosses” at TOWIE did not offer her any form of support when she exited the series. She believes that had support or counselling been an option, things could have been different.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.