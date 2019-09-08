Georgia Fowler Exposes Top Half Of Her Chest In Strapless Bodysuit

Georgia Fowler shared two Instagram updates that showed fans her high-end look for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons event.

The first update showed Georgia posing for the paparazzi, as she rocked a revealing outfit. It appeared to be a dress at first glance, but was actually a bodysuit that she paired with a flowing skirt. The bodysuit was strapless and completely bedazzled. It also had a straight cut on the top, and left the top half o Georgia’s cleavage on full display.

Meanwhile, the bottom of her outfit consisted of a gold fabric that draped around her waist, and fell to the ground behind her.

The first photo showed the model standing with her hands on her hips, as she placed her left foot in front of her. The long dress trailed to her left, as her toned legs were left on full display.

Additional photos from the set gave fans a look at her hair and makeup. Fowler opted to wear her short hair down with a slight curl at the ends. In some of the photos, the model’s face was partially obscured by her hair.

Georgia kept her makeup simple, and rocked dark pink lipstick, mascara, and blush. She also wore earrings which were a string of diamonds.

Georgia’s fans seemingly loved both of the posts, with plenty of compliments in the comments sections.

“Babe you stop traffic!” exclaimed a fan.

“What a goddess!!!!!!!!” added another fan.

“Fabulous! Exciting! Extraordinary! Excellent!” gushed a follower.

Meanwhile, many people commented on the model’s ensemble.

“You wore this sparkle couture is so elegant and glamorous,” said a fan.

“Looks like prom night,” added another fan, punctuating their comment with a red heart emoji.

“You need to dance in that Dress,” said a follower.

“Absolutely love this dress!” said another follower.

Plus, it was seemingly clear that many of Fowler’s fans couldn’t get enough of the photosets.

“These pictures are [fire],” said a fan, using the fire emoji to make their point.

“5th picture is just Breathtaking!” declared another fan.

“This series of snaps beyond fire!” said a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as fans kept the compliments rolling.

“Posh spice vibes,” suggested a fan.

“You are so beautifull!!! Nice legs! Good photo!” said another fan.

“Beautiful as a flower,” noted a follower.

“True Example Of Perfection…. Our Most Beautiful Amazon Princess,” said another follower.

One fan joked about the event that Georgia attended.

“Only time I like going out is if I’m getting paid too lol,” they said.

Plus, one person seemed to go off-topic and asked Georgia about a fellow Victoria’s Secret model.

“What’s your favourite thing about @realbarbarapalvin,” they asked.