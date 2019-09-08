Nicole Scherzinger Shuts Down Instagram In Electric Green Dress & Epic Kermit The Frog Quote

Sometimes, a little green dress and a funny caption is all it takes.

Nicole Scherzinger has made the most of her latest look: the former Pussycat Doll and reality judge took to Instagram earlier today to show off a fierce look, plus her epic sense of humor. Don sexy dresses she might, but this television face can be relied on to make her fans laugh while they gawk at her killer style.

Nicole’s photo showed her posing glamorously in what appeared to be a stairwell. The brunette appeared surrounded by gray-painted wall blocks – perfect for a contrasting dress that was bound to make eyes pop. Nicole was looking colorful, summery, and sexy in an electric-green and strapless dress that ticked boxes for effortless chic and the much-loved neon trend. The star hadn’t been photographed full length, but the dress’ effect was undeniable. Nicole’s slim and fit silhouette had been perfectly captured, with fans seeing a toned and sculpted pair of shoulders, alongside hints of the star’s cleavage.

Nicole looked at the camera from a sideways position and delivered a beautiful and slightly sassy smile. The star appeared beautifully made up, with her long brown hair worn down.

Fans have been losing it over the caption, though. Nicole had referenced much-loved Muppet character Kermit the Frog – she even gave the character’s Instagram handle a shout-out. A quote referencing both the character and the dress proved especially well-received.

Fan comments poured in from the moment the update went live.

“Yeah but Kermit ain’t got what you got baby!!” one fan wrote.

“You are a green goddess,” another added with alien emoji.

“But Kermit ain’t as pretty as you” one fan stated.

While many comments referenced the character, some simply threw the star praise.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in that picture gorgeous Nicole Scherzinger. I love that green dress you’re wearing. It looks nice on you and you look nice in it,” one fan told the singer.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 10,000 likes in under 45 minutes. This star may not be a Kardashian, but she can rake in the engagement. Those same 45 minutes brought over 147 fans into the post’s comments section.

The caption did also remind fans that Australia’s Got Talent is airing tonight – known as this face may be for her reality appearances in the U.S., she has continued them in Australia. Nicole is, of course, not the only American currently pursuing a reality judging career Down Under. Actress Lindsay Lohan is a judge on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer.

Fans wishing to see more of Nicole should follow her Instagram.