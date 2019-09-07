Sofia Jamir’s Shows Off Curvy Bod In Nude Bodysuit On Stairs

Sofia Jamora shared a new Instagram update today with her fans, and it’s already racked up over 133,000 likes.

The post consisted of three photos, all which showed the model wearing the same outfit in the same backdrop.

The first image was the most zoomed out, as Sofia sat on a light gray stairwell. The wall behind her was the same shade of gray. She sported a nude bodysuit, which made it look upon first glance as though she were nude.

The bodysuit featured thin straps, along with a structured top and two, vertical stripes down the front. Plus, there were glittery specks throughout that gave it dimension.

Jamora let her legs fall down the stairs naturally, as she popped her right hip and placed her hands on it. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, and looked into the distance to her right.

Sofia also sported a pair of sunglasses, which fell down her nose. She puckered her lips for the shot.

Many of Sofia’s fans seemed stunned by the pics.

“This photo stopped me mid scroll, JAMORA!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Second one STOLE MY SOUL,” said another fan.

Plus, there were plenty of people that thought they recognized the backdrop.

“Omg i See at the First Time Ariana Grande But than I Look At The Pic And See Sofia,” said a follower.

“Are these the same steps ari took pictures on,” asked another follower, as many other people also wondered the same thing.

“Raindrops by Ari tease,” said a fan.

Besides the potential Ariana Grande connection, fans focused on Sofia’s looks.

“Tempted to set this as my wallpaper,” said a fan.

“I want this look lol,” said another fan.

“Stair game on 90 degrees,” added a follower.

It certainly sounded like the model’s fans were all for it.

“Wow, oh WOW! Hurt me!” joked a fan.

“Awww i falling in love with u,” said another fan.

“Holy cannoli you look so fine,” stated a follower.

The compliments kept coming.

“QUEEN ARE U REAL? WOW,” asked a fan.

“This just in the body has a complexion that suits you perfectly. impeccable,” said another fan.

A second and third photo gave fans a closer look at Jamora.

The second photo showed the model posing with her left elbow on the stairs above her, as she touched her hair. Meanwhile, she extended her right arm in front of her. She glanced at the camera over her sunglasses, and gave a fiery look. The photo also revealed her chunky bracelet on her left wrist, along with multiple rings on her right hand.