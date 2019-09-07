Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Horrifies Instagram As Video Shows 10-Year-Old Daughter, Sophia, In Sports Bra

Farrah Abraham appears to have caused a stir, well, via her daughter, anyway. The former Teen Mom OG star’s 10-year-old has her own Instagram, with fans able stay up-to-date with Sophia’s looks, activities, and all those travels.

A video posted to Sophia’s Instagram account yesterday appears to have left followers horrified. The video showed Sophia looking very excited, as indeed, this child had a big announcement to make. Sophia announced that she “finally has merch,” with Farrah’s only daughter appearing in front of a laptop that showcased what her collection contains.

Sophia herself was looking sporty in a tight pink sports bra with black leggings. The majority of the video focused on a zoom-in of the laptop, but fan comments haven’t been responding to the apparel. Quite simply, it looks like Instagram is reeling at the sight of this 10-year-old wearing a sports bra.

A comment racking up over 245 likes seemed to speak for the masses.

“Why in the hell is this little girl on here with a sports bra on????? Just WOW! My daughter is 12 yrs old and never would I ever let her do this, not when she was 9, 10, 11….or EVER!!! Smh,” a fan said.

The most upvoted comment expressed concern for who might be watching the video. It racked up over 600 likes.

“Hey Farrah, might not be the best idea to put a video of your tween daughter in a bra on the internet for all the creepers in the world to see?” the fan pointed out.

Many other comments came in over the bra. For the most part, fans seemed outraged that this prepubescent child was wearing the item, with a significant number of users stating that they felt Sophia was far too young to be rocking one.

“Not okay,” one fan wrote.

“Tacky AF to post a 10yo in a bra,” another added.

Effectively, the comments section to Sophia’s video formed a clear pattern, with users seemingly not appearing to digest what they were seeing with ease.

Loading...

Farrah has faced criticism in the past for the way in which Sophia appears. The 28-year-old has been heavily criticized for allowing Sophia to wear heavy makeup at a young age, although Farrah herself has defended herself, per Hollywood Life. Wardrobe-wise, Sophia largely appears in ensembles that seem age-appropriate. This child frequently wears trendy athleisurewear outfits, with her dress at the Venice Film Festival appearing fitting for her youthful years.

It looks like this appearance just proved too much for viewers, though. A few commented to say that they didn’t see what the fuss was about, but the backlash was marked.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah or Sophia should follow their social media accounts.