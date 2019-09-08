‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers For Season 16: A Time Warp Prevails

Grey’s Anatomy returns on September 28 to clean up loose ends and to create new ones. Spoilers for the upcoming Season 16 are highly anticipated because certain juicy circumstances that took place just before Season 15 faded to black while a dense fog invaded Seattle will finally be resolved, reported Digital Spy.

“[Back then], Meredith Grey [was] about to come clean to the police over the insurance fraud, with Andrew DeLuca in jail. Teddy Altman chose Owen Hunt as she was giving birth, while Miranda Bailey fired Alex Karev and Richard Webber after they admitted to knowing about what Meredith did. And Jackson Avery never returned as he entered the fog to attend to a multi-car pile-up.”

These tense matters and more will be addressed in short order during the season premiere, Krista Vernoff, the show’s executive producer, promised via an exclusive interview with TV Line.

The secretive showrunner did not give up too much extra information. However, she did say that because Meredith has become unemployed while DeLuca has been in the slammer, the future does not fare well for the fresh couple as the pair struggle to find their new positions in life.

Meanwhile, Jo — who had been extremely distraught after learning about her birth mother and how she became an unwanted person — will emerge from psychiatric care. Better than ever, she will be ready to put her life into perspective in a healthy way.

As for Jackson? His mysterious walk into the abyss will also be played out and explained as the new episode takes over the airways on ABC later this month.

But what about the rest of the happenings at and near Seattle Grace?

Grey’s Anatomy will enjoy a time jump, teased Vernoff.

She said someone from the past will come back to the iconic medical series. TV Line reveals that particular someone will not be Katherine Heigl as Izzie Stevens. Heigl went through some awkward times while playing Stevens. She even “famously withdrew her name from the 2008 Emmy Awards as she explained in a formal statement” according to The New York Times.

“I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention. In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.”

So, will it be Kate Walsh playing Addison Montgomery who returns to Greys? Or how about Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh, who left after Season 10? Maybe McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) will somehow come back from the dead? Only time will tell this part of the popular tale being told on ABC since 2005.

That being said, as the series goes forward, dancing out a situation or two and coming to the aid of another character’s “person” will likely play a part on Grey’s Anatomy during Season 16. After all, these iconic moves and legendary moments have been part of this storied show’s makeup throughout the years the highly-touted program has aired — so it’s highly unlikely what some call quirks will stop. To find out for sure, stay tuned.