Kara Del Toro Bares Cleavage In Low-Cut Crop Top

Kara Del Toro shared a new Instagram update today, and it was all about her outfit.

The model sat on the edge of a white architectural feature, with green plants behind her. She faced the camera straight-on, as she rocked a black and white ensemble.

The top was a crop top, with a very tight fit that left her cleavage exposed. The neckline was also very low, and featured ruffles on the edges. They top also had short sleeves, with matching ruffles that hugged her arms.

Her pants, on the other hand, were black and shiny. They were potentially made of leather, but it’s hard to know for sure. They featured a high-waisted cut. She laced the front up with a black string.

Kara accessorized with a pendant necklace that could have been a cross, but also looked like a dagger. She also wore dangle earrings.

The model’s makeup was also prominent, including a dark pink lipstick and blush. She pursed her lips slightly in the shot, and gave off a coy vibe.

In addition, Del Toro wore her hair down with soft waves. She also created a dramatic look with a heavy right part, as her hair fell down past her chest.

Many of Kara’s fans seemed to love her outfit, which was the point of the post.

“Who are the pants by?!” wondered a fan, as others also commented that they wished they could find out.

“Need that top in my life,” declared another fan.

Other followers were distracted by Kara’s looks.

“You look smoking hot,” complimented a fan.

“Babe your haaaaair,” said another fan.

“Amazing natural beauty wow wow wow gorgeous girl lovely photos perfect…,” gushed a follower.

“I would like to have the confidence that a woman has in her t-shirt :-D,” said a fan.

“I love yr expression, you beyond beautiful and sensual,” noted another fan.

Plus, other fans sent their best wishes.

‘You’re so very gorgeous I hope you having a wonderful weekend so far take care,” said a fan.

“I’d like this pic as my wallpaper,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, one person seemingly hoped to catch the model’s attention with a different type of comment.

“If a crystal ball could tell you the truth about yourself your life the future or anything else what would you want to know?” they asked.

This isn’t to mention the second photo from the set, which showed Kara standing up next to a concrete feature. She smiled a little more in this shot, while her pink blush popped. A white building was visible in the backdrop, along with palm trees.