Here’s How ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Feel About An Ezekiel & Michonne Romance

As The Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the road for King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) will take a surprising new turn. As those who have watched the Season 10 trailer know, Michonne (Danai Gurira) and King Ezekiel are spotted locking lips.

According to TV Line, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang recently opened up about the kiss and what it means for the future of the series.

Kang confirmed that while there is a significant amount of flashbacks and illusions in Season 10, the romantic development between Michonne and Ezekiel isn’t one of them.

“We are seeing a moment. This really does happen. The characters have always had a respect for each other. They like each other. [And their relationship] feeds into the journeys they’re on this season.”

While Angela admitted to the publication that she didn’t want to reveal too much about Season 10, she promised a complicated dynamic that Carol (Melissa McBride) and Ezekiel would be forced to navigate this season.

Considering how many fans fell in love with the relationship between Michonne and Rick (Andrew Lincoln), it comes as no surprise that they would have opinions on the potential of a budding romance between The King and Michonne.

With Kang opening up about details surrounding the romance and Carol, The Walking Dead fans have begun to sound off on social media.

The Walking Dead Fans Aren’t Sure About This Blooming Relationship

One fan of the series insisted that pushing Michonne into a relationship so soon after losing Rick just didn’t make sense as he was the “great love” of her life.

THE WALKING DEAD Showrunner on MICHONNE EZEKIEL Kiss and What It Means for CARZEKIEL https://t.co/OS688pQFPQ pic.twitter.com/Yeacuog1fh — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 7, 2019

Some Twitter users have exclaimed the pairing doesn’t make sense as they just can’t picture Michonne having an interest in The King based on her personality.

You can't even put Michonne and Ezekiel's name together, it sounds like a medical condition… a very bad bad bad one. pic.twitter.com/mDDBERqZSQ — Brooklyn All Day ????Prince Rick Grimes Jr. PERIOD! (@brookcty) September 7, 2019

Loading...

One TWD fan took to Twitter to question what was wrong with Angela, as this wasn’t the first bad pairing to creep up into the series as of late. The fan proceeded to explain that Gabriel and Rosita was another pairing that didn’t make sense.

What About Carol’s Feelings?

TWD fans have also taken to social media to voice their thoughts on how things will play out regarding Carol being Ezekiel’s former flame. One Twitter user insisted that Carol and Michonne weren’t very close and “Carol dropped Ezekiel like a bad habit,” so they didn’t understand why she would care about the new romance.

While the overwhelming majority who have sounded off on social media have nothing good to say about the potential romance, there are some who support the possibility. One Twitter user claimed it was “silly” for people to get so upset as it was Michonne’s final season, and the character deserved one last chance at happiness.