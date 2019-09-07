Approximately One-Third Of Americans Believe Alien UFOs Are Visiting Earth, Says Gallup Poll

Newsweek reports that a new Gallup poll of 1,522 U.S. adults suggests that one-third of Americans believe that aliens are visiting Earth via extraterrestrial spacecraft, or unidentified flying objects (UFOs). In particular, the poll asked respondents to choose between two options: “some UFOs have been alien spacecraft visiting Earth from other planets or galaxies” and “all UFO sightings can be explained by human activity on Earth or natural phenomenon.” The results revealed the 33 percent of adults selected the former.

In terms of demographics, respondents 18- to 29-years-old, the irreligious, and non-college graduates were most likely to believe aliens are visiting Earth, with nearly 40 percent of respondents in these categories selecting the first poll option. In addition, the poll found that individuals from the West are more likely to believe the extraterrestrial hypothesis compared to Midwesterners. Regardless of this demographic variation, no category saw less than 27 percent of respondents that believed alien spacecraft are visiting Earth.

Interestingly, three-quarters of the poll’s respondents believe that extraterrestrial life exists on other planets — even if some of these people don’t believe aliens are visiting Earth.

Given the secrecy surrounding UFO’s, it’s no surprise that many Americans believe they are harboring extraterrestrial life. Politico reports that Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, the ranking member of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism subcommittee, claims that the Navy is sitting on information about UFO reports.

33 percent of Americans believe UFOs are extraterrestrial spacecraft, a majority that the government is hiding something https://t.co/uV1px8FLxr — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 7, 2019

Walker reportedly asked Secretary Richard V. Spencer for data on UFO encounters — in particular, the resources the Navy is using to investigate the sightings, any “physical evidence” that supports the claims, and potential technologies that could explain them. Although Navy Undersecretary Thomas Modly responded and assured Walker that they are investigating all accounts and taking them seriously, they didn’t answer all of his questions or provide sufficiently specific answers to the ones they did address.

“While I am encouraged the Under Secretary of the Navy confirmed that UAP encounters are fully investigated, there is frustration with the lack of answers to specific questions about the threat that superior aircraft flying in United States airspace may pose,” Walker reportedly told Politico.

Per The Inquisitr, a California man named Matty Roberts recently created a viral Facebook event to raid Area 51, which is the secret military base that some believe houses a crashed UFO. His event reportedly warranted a visit from the FBI, which will likely do little to deter people that believe not only do aliens exist, but the U.S. government is attempting to hide their existence.