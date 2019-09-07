Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Smoking Hot In Revealing Red Dress

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio was one of many stunning models who attended the Harper’s BAZAAR “ICONS by Carine Roitfeld” event in New York City. New York Fashion Week is setting the city’s fashion scene ablaze as gorgeous celebrities hit the red carpets for various events.

For the fashion-forward evening, Ambrosio opted to rock a red dress that showcased plenty of her insane body. The dress had a plunging v-neck neckline that put her cleavage on full display. The dress featured long sleeves and shoulder pads with an architectural vibe that added some interest to the look. Fabric criss-crossed across her toned stomach, revealing tantalizing hints of skin along her abs and near her hip. Then, though the dress was floor length, it had a bold slit up one side that exposed nearly her entire left leg. Her legs looked toned and incredible in the shot, especially since she accessorized by adding a pair of black heels that made her legs look a mile long.

Ambrosio thrilled her 10 million eager followers with a triple update that showcased the look from various angles. The second shot took the focus away from her legs and highlighted some of the interesting details on the torso — and the accessories she chose.

Ambrosio paired the bright red hue of the dress with dark nail polish and added a few statement rings to her fingers. She also rocked a pair of silver statement earrings in a unique shape. Her flawless face meant that she kept her makeup simple, going for a barely-there look with the sole pop of color coming from a bright red lip. Her brunette locks were slicked back in a style that allowed her face to truly shine.

Her followers loved the sizzling snaps that highlighted her ensemble, and the post received over 6,700 likes within just 23 minutes.

“What a dress,” one follower commented.

Another fan said, “you are the sexiest woman on planet.”

“Flawless,” a fan said about the look.

Ambrosio has been tantalizing her followers all summer long with plenty of sizzling shots. The beauty is the founder of a swimwear line called Gal Floripa, and this summer she jetted off to Greece to take several photos for the brand starring herself. She rocked a wide variety of bikinis that left little to the imagination and showcased her stunning physique.

Though the Brazilian bombshell is no longer with Victoria’s Secret, having hung up her Angel wings after nearly two decades with the company, she still knows how to rock it in skimpy attire in front of the camera.