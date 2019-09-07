Caelynn Miller-Keyes Exposes Chest In Plunge Swimsuit

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has been sharing a series of beachy pictures from Mexico lately. Her newest Instagram update revealed that she would be heading out of the tropical paradise soon.

The update consisted of four photos, all which showed her lounging on a tan beach chair by the ocean. She wore a white, brimmed hat with a black ribbon. The TV star also rocked a swimsuit with a plunging neckline, which left her chest exposed.

Caelynn accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, along with a couple of rings on her right hand. She also rocked light yellow nail polish.

The first photo of the series showed Miller-Keyes on her stomach, as she propped herself up with her arms. She placed her left hand in front of her mouth.

Meanwhile, the second and third photos showed her moving around a bit, and her face was obscured by her hair, and then the hat.

The final photo showed fans more of her outfit, as she propped herself up with her right elbow.

Caelynn’s photos led to a ton of nice messages from fans and from prior Bachelor cast members. This included a comment from her friend, Cassie Randolph.

“I love these so much. Hi beauty,” she said.

Raven Gates also left a short and sweet message.

“What a view,” she said.

Plus, plenty of fans couldn’t help but notice the connection between Miller-Keyes and Dean’s Instagram pages.

“Didn’t dean just post a photo on his story with this same little chair…?” asked a fan.

“Yessss! I thought the same thing! I love it. Happy for these two!” exclaimed another fan.

“Yeah and he did the drone shot of him swimming in the pool caelynn ya in her Mexico highlight! They are so together and it makes me so happy!!!!” added a follower.

And that was hardly all, as plenty of other followers also noticed the Dean connection.

“Deans a good photographer,” joked a follower.

Loading...

“Looks like an engagement ring to me just moved over one finger,” speculated a fan.

The ring in question looked like a large, diamond ring.

“I appreciate that you and dean aren’t even trying to keep it a secret anymore,” said another fan.

Theoretically, couples from Bachelor in Paradise aren’t supposed to be revealing their status until after the airing wraps up. However, in the case of Caelynn and Dean, it looks like their fans are noticing a pattern that’s hard to ignore.