Jessa Duggar Shares Excitement Over Her First Time Shopping For Girl Clothes

Jessa Duggar had a fun-filled shopping trip for her little ones.

Jessa Duggar is completely used to shopping for boy things. Before she gave birth to her daughter, Ivy Jane, the TLC reality star had jokingly said how she was almost hoping for another boy, only because she might not know what to do with going pink. But it certainly looks like she is now having loads of fun picking out girly items for her third child.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jessa filmed herself at a huge consignment shop sale in northwest Arkansas as she went shopping for clothing for her three kids. She appears to be in heaven as she excitedly said that this is her first time shopping for girl clothes. She took her phone and scanned the place for everyone to see. You could see plenty of pink scattered throughout and that got the Duggar daughter even more thrilled. She called it “a sea of pink.” She mentioned that she has been waiting months for the big sale. She also showed off the low prices on the tags.

Jessa had a little shopping companion as well. She showed Ivy Jane sitting in her stroller appearing to be occupied and content to just sit there while her mom picks out cute stuff for her. The baby girl had a mustard yellow headband with a bow attached, as she was sucking on her fingers waiting patiently.

It appears that at least her boys are all set for fall and winter clothing. Jessa noted that she only spent around $75 each for Spurgeon and Henry’s wardrobe. Spurgeon couldn’t wait to try on his brand new duds. There were plenty of jeans, flannel shirts, and a cute pair a pajamas that he loved. He is also seen trying on his new blue winter coat that his mom brought home for him.

Jessa Duggar will most likely be sharing more of her kids’ clothing items soon. She, and the rest of her family, are known for being thrifty and this huge sale at the consignment shop is right up her alley. The Counting On star participated in the same sale last year, getting deals for her two boys, but this time she gets to add in some dresses and frilly things as well.

The brand new season of Counting On is coming up quickly in October. There will be plenty of baby chatter going on, especially girl talk, since three more girls will be joining the family this fall. Until then, you can keep updated on the Duggar family on their social media accounts.